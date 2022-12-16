Google Trends Christmas cookies map shows each state's most searched for cookie. Illustration: Courtesy of Google

America's most popular Christmas cookies for 2022 may be sugar, gingerbread and peanut butter blossoms — but not in Colorado.

Driving the news: Google released a map yesterday of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state between Dec. 3-9, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

Colorado was the only state in the country with snowball cookies topping its queries.

In case you're unfamiliar — snowball cookies are round, bite-sized butter cookies filled with chopped nuts and rolled in powdered sugar, giving them a frosty finish.

💭 Alayna's thought bubble: Snowball cookies, or Mexican wedding cookies as I know them, leave my mouth feeling as dry as the desert.

Call me basic, but Christmas sugar cookies are where it's at. The festive shapes and hand-drawn icing always take me back to my childhood.

