Denver area's inflation rate falls in latest report
The year-over-year inflation rate in the Denver metro fell to 6.9% in November, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports, down from 7.7%.
By the numbers: The area's consumer price index is 2 percentage points lower than the national average of 7.1%
Yes, but: The rate rose 0.47% from September after decreasing the prior two months.
