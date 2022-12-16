Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The year-over-year inflation rate in the Denver metro fell to 6.9% in November, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports, down from 7.7%.

By the numbers: The area's consumer price index is 2 percentage points lower than the national average of 7.1%

Yes, but: The rate rose 0.47% from September after decreasing the prior two months.