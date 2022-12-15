Updated Dec 5, 2023 - Things to Do
The best (and cheesiest) new holiday movies streaming now
Not every holiday movie can live up to the hilarity in local favorite — and Colorado-filmed — "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
Yes, but: You can find plenty of laughs and good-feels in the tropes and inanities of the newer holiday movies streaming now.
What's happening: We accepted the challenge — all too excitedly— of finding the best streaming holiday movies and watched all these listed.
- Here are 51 favorites, reviewed in roughly five words or less. Five snowmen means we highly recommend.
- Pro tip: Don't forget the bingo cards.
Best new-ish holiday movies
- "Family Switch": ⛄⛄⛄ Delightfully funny cast (Netflix)
- "The Naughty Nine": ⛄⛄ A fun Santa cameo. (Disney+)
- "Dashing Through the Snow": ⛄⛄A semi-original holiday movie. (Disney+)
- "Candy Cane Lane": ⛄⛄ Eddie Murphy's smile, unwrapped. (Prime)
- "A Bad Moms Christmas": ⛄⛄⛄⛄ You won't stop laughing. (Netflix, Prime, Apple TV)
- "Fatman": ⛄⛄⛄ Not the typical holiday flick. (Prime)
- "Single All the Way": ⛄⛄⛄⛄ Cute, cringe, feel-good and original. (Netflix)
- "Spirited": ⛄⛄⛄⛄ Broadway, on the little screen. (Apple TV+)
- "Happiest Season": ⛄⛄⛄⛄ An all-star cast of comedy. (Hulu)
Best (cheesiest) holiday movies
- "Love Hard": ⛄⛄⛄ "Baby It's Cold Outside" remake! (Netflix)
- "Dash and Lily": ⛄⛄⛄ Who doesn't love young love? (Netflix)
- "Falling for Christmas": ⛄⛄ Oh Lindsay, what happened. (Netflix)
- "Princess Switch" trilogy: ⛄⛄ Don't judge, it's pretty entertaining. (Netflix)
- "Christmas with You": ⛄ Freddie Prinze Jr. is old now. (Netflix)
Family-friendly holiday movie picks
- "The Christmas Chronicles" series: ⛄⛄⛄ You'll watch both every year. (Netflix)
- "Klaus": ⛄⛄⛄ Adults will love this, too. (Netflix)
- "Jingle Jangle": ⛄⛄⛄ Mind-blowing imaginary fun for all. (Netflix)
- "Arthur Christmas": ⛄⛄⛄ Animated Santa magic. (Prime,
Classics you must watch each year
- "Home Alone": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ I made my family disappear. (Disney+ and Prime)
- "Love Actually": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ Love is all around. (Netflix and Prime)
- "Christmas Vacation" ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ "Why's the carpet all wet, Todd?" (Prime and Hulu)
- "Miracle on 34th Street": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ We believe. (Hulu, Prime)
- "Elf": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ Will Ferrell in prime form. (Prime)
- "Polar Express": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ Get onboard. (Hulu and Prime)
- "The Grinch": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ Classic is best; remakes are funnier. (Prime)
- "A Christmas Story" ⛄⛄⛄⛄ A Boomer fav. (Prime)
Binge-worthy holiday rom-coms
- "Four Christmases:" ⛄⛄⛄ All-star cameos and Vince Vaughn. (Hulu, Prime)
- "Let it Snow": ⛄⛄⛄ Complex and original, with heart. (Netflix)
- "The Family Stone": ⛄⛄⛄ So early 2000s. (Hulu, Prime, Disney+)
- "Midnight at the Magnolia": ⛄⛄ You know how this ends. (Netflix)
- "Holiday in the Wild": ⛄⛄ Not "The Holiday," but great scenery. (Netflix)
- "California Christmas" series: ⛄⛄ Real-life couple, and wine. (Netflix)
- "Christmas Class Reunion": ⛄⛄ The in-laws say it's good. (Hallmark)
- "Operation Christmas Drop": ⛄⛄ It grows on you. (Netflix)
- "Holidate": ⛄⛄ Entertaining and what you expect. (Netflix)
- "Noel Diary": ⛄⛄ It grows on you. (Netflix)
Most enjoyably absurd
- "The Night Before": ⛄⛄⛄ Rolling on the floor funny. (Prime)
- "Office Christmas Party": ⛄⛄⛄ "Merry Christmas (expletive)" it says. (Prime)
- "Violent Night": ⛄⛄ John Wick producers do Christmas. (Prime)
- "A Christmas Prince" trilogy: ⛄⛄ Fun cliche, in a royal way. (Netflix)
- "Knight Before Christmas": ⛄⛄ It actually has its moments. (Netflix)
- "Father Christmas is Back": ⛄⛄ Family drama, but not yours. (Netflix)
- "A Castle for Christmas": ⛄⛄ Cary Elwes sports an accent (Netflix)
A snowflake too far
- "Best. Christmas. Ever!": ⛄ Play "Christmas with Brandy" instead. (Netflix)
- "Falling for Christmas": ⛄Figure skater meets hockey player. (Prime)
- "Christmas with a View": ⛄ Don't know where to start. (Netflix and Prime)
- "Mistletoe Mixup": ⛄ No. No. no. (Prime)
- "I Believe in Santa": ⛄ Charming-ish. (Netflix)
- "Christmas Inheritance": ⛄ Couldn't get past the trailer. (Netflix)
- "Holiday Calendar": ⛄ Just meh. That's it. (Netflix)
- "A Very Country Christmas" series: ⛄ A clash of cliches. (Netflix)
Got a favorite we forgot? Let us know at [email protected]
Editor's note: This story was originally published December 2022 and updated December 2023.
