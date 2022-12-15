The best (and cheesiest) new holiday movies streaming now

Share on email (opens in new window)

Not every holiday movie can live up to the hilarity in local favorite — and Colorado-filmed — "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Yes, but: You can find plenty of laughs and good-feels in the tropes and inanities of the newer holiday movies streaming now.

What's happening: We accepted the challenge — all too excitedly— of finding the best streaming holiday movies and watched all these listed.

Here are 51 favorites, reviewed in roughly five words or less. Five snowmen means we highly recommend.

Pro tip: Don't forget the bingo cards.

Best new-ish holiday movies

"Family Switch": ⛄⛄⛄ Delightfully funny cast (Netflix)

"The Naughty Nine": ⛄⛄ A fun Santa cameo. (Disney+)

"Dashing Through the Snow": ⛄⛄A semi-original holiday movie. (Disney+)

"Candy Cane Lane": ⛄⛄ Eddie Murphy's smile, unwrapped. (Prime)

"A Bad Moms Christmas": ⛄⛄⛄⛄ You won't stop laughing. (Netflix, Prime, Apple TV)

"Fatman": ⛄⛄⛄ Not the typical holiday flick. (Prime)

"Single All the Way": ⛄⛄⛄⛄ Cute, cringe, feel-good and original. (Netflix)

"Spirited": ⛄⛄⛄⛄ Broadway, on the little screen. (Apple TV+)

"Happiest Season": ⛄⛄⛄⛄ An all-star cast of comedy. (Hulu)

Best (cheesiest) holiday movies

Family-friendly holiday movie picks

"The Christmas Chronicles" series: ⛄⛄⛄ You'll watch both every year. (Netflix)

"Klaus": ⛄⛄⛄ Adults will love this, too. (Netflix)

"Jingle Jangle": ⛄⛄⛄ Mind-blowing imaginary fun for all. (Netflix)

"Arthur Christmas": ⛄⛄⛄ Animated Santa magic. (Prime,

Classics you must watch each year

"Home Alone": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ I made my family disappear. (Disney+ and Prime)

"Love Actually": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ Love is all around. (Netflix and Prime)

"Christmas Vacation" ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ "Why's the carpet all wet, Todd?" (Prime and Hulu)

"Miracle on 34th Street": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ We believe. (Hulu, Prime)

"Elf": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ Will Ferrell in prime form. (Prime)

"Polar Express": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ Get onboard. (Hulu and Prime)

"The Grinch": ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ Classic is best; remakes are funnier. (Prime)

"A Christmas Story" ⛄⛄⛄⛄ A Boomer fav. (Prime)

Binge-worthy holiday rom-coms

"Four Christmases:" ⛄⛄⛄ All-star cameos and Vince Vaughn. (Hulu, Prime)

"Let it Snow": ⛄⛄⛄ Complex and original, with heart. (Netflix)

"The Family Stone": ⛄⛄⛄ So early 2000s. (Hulu, Prime, Disney+)

"Midnight at the Magnolia": ⛄⛄ You know how this ends. (Netflix)

"Holiday in the Wild": ⛄⛄ Not "The Holiday," but great scenery. (Netflix)

"California Christmas" series: ⛄⛄ Real-life couple, and wine. (Netflix)

"Christmas Class Reunion": ⛄⛄ The in-laws say it's good. (Hallmark)

"Operation Christmas Drop": ⛄⛄ It grows on you. (Netflix)

"Holidate": ⛄⛄ Entertaining and what you expect. (Netflix)

"Noel Diary": ⛄⛄ It grows on you. (Netflix)

Most enjoyably absurd

"The Night Before": ⛄⛄⛄ Rolling on the floor funny. (Prime)

"Office Christmas Party": ⛄⛄⛄ "Merry Christmas (expletive)" it says. (Prime)

"Violent Night": ⛄⛄ John Wick producers do Christmas. (Prime)

"A Christmas Prince" trilogy: ⛄⛄ Fun cliche, in a royal way. (Netflix)

"Knight Before Christmas": ⛄⛄ It actually has its moments. (Netflix)

"Father Christmas is Back": ⛄⛄ Family drama, but not yours. (Netflix)

"A Castle for Christmas": ⛄⛄ Cary Elwes sports an accent (Netflix)

A snowflake too far

"Best. Christmas. Ever!": ⛄ Play "Christmas with Brandy" instead. (Netflix)

"Falling for Christmas": ⛄Figure skater meets hockey player. (Prime)

"Christmas with a View": ⛄ Don't know where to start. (Netflix and Prime)

"Mistletoe Mixup": ⛄ No. No. no. (Prime)

"I Believe in Santa": ⛄ Charming-ish. (Netflix)

"Christmas Inheritance": ⛄ Couldn't get past the trailer. (Netflix)

"Holiday Calendar": ⛄ Just meh. That's it. (Netflix)

"A Very Country Christmas" series: ⛄ A clash of cliches. (Netflix)

Got a favorite we forgot? Let us know at [email protected]

Editor's note: This story was originally published December 2022 and updated December 2023.