Not every holiday movie can live up to the hilarity in our local favorite — and Colorado-filmed — "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Yes, but: You can find plenty of laughs and good-feels in the tropes and inanities of new-ish holiday releases.

John accepted the challenge — all too excitedly, for the record — of finding the best streaming holiday movies and watched all these listed.

What to watch: These come along just once a year, and we all need a little fun.

Here are his favorites, and reviews in five words or less. Pro tip: Don't forget the bingo cards.

Best new-ish holiday movies

"A Bad Moms Christmas": ⛄⛄⛄ You won't stop laughing. (Netflix, Prime, Apple TV)

"Single All the Way": ⛄⛄⛄ Cute, cringe, feel-good and original. (Netflix)

"Spirited": ⛄⛄⛄ Broadway, on the little screen. (Apple TV+)

"Happiest Season": ⛄⛄⛄ An all-star cast of comedy. (Hulu)

Best (lamest) holiday movies

"Falling for Christmas": ⛄⛄ Oh Lindsey, what happened. (Netflix)

"Princess Switch" trilogy: ⛄⛄ Don't judge, it's pretty entertaining. (Netflix)

"Christmas with You": ⛄ Freddie Prinze Jr. is old now. (Netflix)

Family friendly picks

"The Christmas Chronicles" series: ⛄⛄⛄You'll watch both every year. (Netflix)

"Klaus": ⛄⛄⛄ Adults will love this, too. (Netflix)

"Jingle Jangle": ⛄⛄⛄ Mind-blowing imaginary fun for all. (Netflix)

Holiday rom-com

"Operation Christmas Drop": ⛄⛄ It grows on you. (Netflix)

"Holidate": ⛄⛄ Entertaining and what you expect. (Netflix)

"Noel Diary": ⛄⛄ It grows on you. (Netflix)

Most enjoyably absurd

"The Night Before": ⛄⛄⛄ Rolling on the floor funny. (Prime)

"Office Christmas Party": ⛄⛄⛄ "Merry Christmas (expletive)" it says. (Prime)

"A Christmas Prince" trilogy: ⛄⛄ Fun cliche, in a royal way. (Netflix)

"Knight Before Christmas": ⛄⛄ It actually has its moments. (Netflix)

"Father Christmas is Back": ⛄⛄ Family drama, but not yours. (Netflix)

"A Castle for Christmas": ⛄⛄ Cary Elwes sports an accent (Netflix)

A snowflake too far

"Christmas with a View": ⛄ Don't know where to start. (Netflix and Prime)

"Mistletoe Mixup": ⛄ No. No. no. (Prime)

"Christmas Inheritance": ⛄ Couldn't get past the trailer. (Netflix)

"Holiday Calendar": ⛄ Just meh. That's it. (Netflix)

"A Very Country Christmas" series: ⛄ A clash of cliches. (Netflix)

