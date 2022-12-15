2 hours ago - Things to Do
The 30 best (and lamest) new holiday movies streaming now
Not every holiday movie can live up to the hilarity in our local favorite — and Colorado-filmed — "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
Yes, but: You can find plenty of laughs and good-feels in the tropes and inanities of new-ish holiday releases.
- John accepted the challenge — all too excitedly, for the record — of finding the best streaming holiday movies and watched all these listed.
What to watch: These come along just once a year, and we all need a little fun.
- Here are his favorites, and reviews in five words or less. Pro tip: Don't forget the bingo cards.
Best new-ish holiday movies
- "A Bad Moms Christmas": ⛄⛄⛄ You won't stop laughing. (Netflix, Prime, Apple TV)
- "Single All the Way": ⛄⛄⛄ Cute, cringe, feel-good and original. (Netflix)
- "Spirited": ⛄⛄⛄ Broadway, on the little screen. (Apple TV+)
- "Happiest Season": ⛄⛄⛄ An all-star cast of comedy. (Hulu)
Best (lamest) holiday movies
- "Falling for Christmas": ⛄⛄ Oh Lindsey, what happened. (Netflix)
- "Princess Switch" trilogy: ⛄⛄ Don't judge, it's pretty entertaining. (Netflix)
- "Christmas with You": ⛄ Freddie Prinze Jr. is old now. (Netflix)
Family friendly picks
- "The Christmas Chronicles" series: ⛄⛄⛄You'll watch both every year. (Netflix)
- "Klaus": ⛄⛄⛄ Adults will love this, too. (Netflix)
- "Jingle Jangle": ⛄⛄⛄ Mind-blowing imaginary fun for all. (Netflix)
Holiday rom-com
- "Love Hard": ⛄⛄⛄ "Baby It's Cold Outside" remake! (Netflix)
- "Dash and Lily": ⛄⛄⛄ Who doesn't love young love? (Netflix)
- "Let it Snow": ⛄⛄⛄ Complex and original, with heart. (Netflix)
- "Holiday in the Wild": ⛄⛄ Not "The Holiday," but great scenery. (Netflix)
- "California Christmas" series: ⛄⛄ Real-life couple, and wine. (Netflix)
- "Christmas Class Reunion": ⛄⛄ The in-laws say it's good. (Hallmark)
- "Operation Christmas Drop": ⛄⛄ It grows on you. (Netflix)
- "Holidate": ⛄⛄ Entertaining and what you expect. (Netflix)
- "Noel Diary": ⛄⛄ It grows on you. (Netflix)
Most enjoyably absurd
- "The Night Before": ⛄⛄⛄ Rolling on the floor funny. (Prime)
- "Office Christmas Party": ⛄⛄⛄ "Merry Christmas (expletive)" it says. (Prime)
- "A Christmas Prince" trilogy: ⛄⛄ Fun cliche, in a royal way. (Netflix)
- "Knight Before Christmas": ⛄⛄ It actually has its moments. (Netflix)
- "Father Christmas is Back": ⛄⛄ Family drama, but not yours. (Netflix)
- "A Castle for Christmas": ⛄⛄ Cary Elwes sports an accent (Netflix)
A snowflake too far
- "Christmas with a View": ⛄ Don't know where to start. (Netflix and Prime)
- "Mistletoe Mixup": ⛄ No. No. no. (Prime)
- "Christmas Inheritance": ⛄ Couldn't get past the trailer. (Netflix)
- "Holiday Calendar": ⛄ Just meh. That's it. (Netflix)
- "A Very Country Christmas" series: ⛄ A clash of cliches. (Netflix)
Got a favorite we forgot? Let us know at [email protected]
