Six-Word Mystery Contest winner and finalists named for 2022
Hundreds of writers from nearly 20 states recently competed to manufacture the most mysterious story they could — in just six words. (Talk about Smart Brevity!)
Driving the news: The Rocky Mountain Chapter of Mystery Writers of America hosted its sixth annual Six-Word Mystery Contest.
- From 266 submissions, Rita Collins of Fort Collins was voted the victor with her entry: "Magician escapes gallows when witness vanishes."
- She took home a $100 prize and will see her story published in Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine.
Here's a look at all eery entries from contest finalists (**Genre finalist winner):
Thriller
- **Born triplets. But three’s a crowd. (Twist Phelan)
- Everyone looks the same inside out. (Dara Carr)
- His daily picks weren't lottery numbers. (KD Horton)
- It looked like an innocent package. (Sue Hinkin)
- She opened the door. Never again. (Cindy Martin)
Romance & Lust
- A kiss to die for. Done. (Erika Jakubassa)
- Close shave nearly nicks private dick. (James A. Hearn)
- She killed to remain a mystery. (Seth Pilevsky)
- Tennis Killer's lament: "All for love." (Rita A. Popp)
- **Too many husbands. Just enough funerals. (Matthew Porter)
Cozy
- Bookstore cat was really a rat. (Sue Hinkin)
- Cat poisons librarian reading by fireplace? (Tia Karelson)
- **Cause of death: folding fitted sheet. (KD Horton)
- Every mousy victim disemboweled—a hoo-hoo-hoodunit. (Jeffrey Lockwood)
- Possible weapon, a prized blueberry pie. (Elaine B Johnson)
Noir & Hard-boiled
- Embezzling mortician uses corpse as bank. (KD Horton)
- Hungover with a gun and corpse. (Kristen Gibson)
- Plotting his comeuppance dragged her down. (KD Horton)
- The Bolognese perfectly disguised the blood. (Barbara Nicholson)
- **Trouble finds me. Redhead, this time. (Eric Yoder)
Police Procedural
- Beat cop murders to make detective. (Tia Karelson)
- Identify them. Catch them. Incarcerate them. (Barbara Nicholson)
- **Magician escapes gallows when witness vanishes. (Rita A. Popp)
- Sheriff cries, dismembered corpse, his wife. (Elaine B Johnson)
- The suicide’s hands lacked gunshot residue. (Daniel Royer)
