9 mins ago - News

Six-Word Mystery Contest winner and finalists named for 2022

Alayna Alvarez
A typewriter with a magnifying glass on it

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Hundreds of writers from nearly 20 states recently competed to manufacture the most mysterious story they could — in just six words. (Talk about Smart Brevity!)

Driving the news: The Rocky Mountain Chapter of Mystery Writers of America hosted its sixth annual Six-Word Mystery Contest.

  • From 266 submissions, Rita Collins of Fort Collins was voted the victor with her entry: "Magician escapes gallows when witness vanishes."
  • She took home a $100 prize and will see her story published in Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine.

Here's a look at all eery entries from contest finalists (**Genre finalist winner):

Thriller
  • **Born triplets. But three’s a crowd. (Twist Phelan)
  • Everyone looks the same inside out. (Dara Carr)
  • His daily picks weren't lottery numbers. (KD Horton)
  • It looked like an innocent package. (Sue Hinkin)
  • She opened the door. Never again. (Cindy Martin)
Romance & Lust
  • A kiss to die for. Done. (Erika Jakubassa)
  • Close shave nearly nicks private dick. (James A. Hearn)
  • She killed to remain a mystery. (Seth Pilevsky)
  • Tennis Killer's lament: "All for love." (Rita A. Popp)
  • **Too many husbands. Just enough funerals. (Matthew Porter)
Cozy
  • Bookstore cat was really a rat. (Sue Hinkin)
  • Cat poisons librarian reading by fireplace? (Tia Karelson)
  • **Cause of death: folding fitted sheet. (KD Horton)
  • Every mousy victim disemboweled—a hoo-hoo-hoodunit. (Jeffrey Lockwood)
  • Possible weapon, a prized blueberry pie. (Elaine B Johnson)
Noir & Hard-boiled
  • Embezzling mortician uses corpse as bank. (KD Horton)
  • Hungover with a gun and corpse. (Kristen Gibson)
  • Plotting his comeuppance dragged her down. (KD Horton)
  • The Bolognese perfectly disguised the blood. (Barbara Nicholson)
  • **Trouble finds me. Redhead, this time. (Eric Yoder)
Police Procedural
  • Beat cop murders to make detective. (Tia Karelson)
  • Identify them. Catch them. Incarcerate them. (Barbara Nicholson)
  • **Magician escapes gallows when witness vanishes. (Rita A. Popp)
  • Sheriff cries, dismembered corpse, his wife. (Elaine B Johnson)
  • The suicide’s hands lacked gunshot residue. (Daniel Royer)
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more