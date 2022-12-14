Hundreds of writers from nearly 20 states recently competed to manufacture the most mysterious story they could — in just six words. (Talk about Smart Brevity!)

Driving the news: The Rocky Mountain Chapter of Mystery Writers of America hosted its sixth annual Six-Word Mystery Contest.

From 266 submissions, Rita Collins of Fort Collins was voted the victor with her entry: "Magician escapes gallows when witness vanishes."

She took home a $100 prize and will see her story published in Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine.

Here's a look at all eery entries from contest finalists (**Genre finalist winner):

Thriller

**Born triplets. But three’s a crowd. (Twist Phelan)

Everyone looks the same inside out. (Dara Carr)

His daily picks weren't lottery numbers. (KD Horton)

It looked like an innocent package. (Sue Hinkin)

She opened the door. Never again. (Cindy Martin)

Romance & Lust

A kiss to die for. Done. (Erika Jakubassa)

Close shave nearly nicks private dick. (James A. Hearn)

She killed to remain a mystery. (Seth Pilevsky)

Tennis Killer's lament: "All for love." (Rita A. Popp)

**Too many husbands. Just enough funerals. (Matthew Porter)

Cozy

Bookstore cat was really a rat. (Sue Hinkin)

Cat poisons librarian reading by fireplace? (Tia Karelson)

**Cause of death: folding fitted sheet. (KD Horton)

Every mousy victim disemboweled—a hoo-hoo-hoodunit. (Jeffrey Lockwood)

Possible weapon, a prized blueberry pie. (Elaine B Johnson)

Noir & Hard-boiled

Embezzling mortician uses corpse as bank. (KD Horton)

Hungover with a gun and corpse. (Kristen Gibson)

Plotting his comeuppance dragged her down. (KD Horton)

The Bolognese perfectly disguised the blood. (Barbara Nicholson)

**Trouble finds me. Redhead, this time. (Eric Yoder)

Police Procedural