Denver to close online elementary, marking pandemic milestone

Denver will stop offering its online elementary school after this year as student enrollment declines and COVID-19 fears subside.

Why it matters: Denver Public Schools created the online learning hub in fall 2021 as an alternative to in-person learning, and its closure announced Monday marks a milestone in the pandemic.

Details: Denver Online Elementary, known as DOLE, served 550 students last year, but enrolled about 200 this term, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

District officials say vaccines are making COVID-19 a lesser threat, and superintendent Alex Marrero wants students in "the learning environment we know is proven to work best."

The other side: Parents lobbied to keep the online school available for students who struggle in traditional classrooms or have health conditions. 85% of those currently enrolled in the online elementary school are students of color.

What they're saying: "I will not be sending my children to in-person school," parent Christin Finch told the school board. "The stakes are life and death."

Between the lines: The district considers online elementary learning a program, not a school, so it doesn't need a school board vote to close.

The online middle and high school — which existed before the pandemic — will remain available.

Go deeper … with our Chalkbeat partners