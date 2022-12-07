27 mins ago - Sports
3 Colorado college basketball games to have on your radar
College hoops is finally back.
To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's basketball games in Colorado this season.
1. Colorado vs. Colorado State
Colorado is an impressive 55-10 at home in this rivalry that dates back to 1906.
- Date: 7pm Dec. 8
- Location: CU Events Center, Boulder
- Ways to watch: On ESPN2 or buy tickets here.
2. Colorado State vs. San Diego State
If the Rams expect to make it back to the NCAA tournament, they'll have to prove they can hang with projected Mountain West winner San Diego State.
- Date: 8:30pm Jan. 18
- Location: Moby Arena, Fort Collins
- Ways to watch: On FS1 or buy tickets here.
3. Colorado vs. UCLA
It's too early to predict the stakes, but the Buffaloes will have a tough test against one of the best teams in the PAC-12.
- Date: 2pm Feb. 26
- Location: CU Events Center, Boulder
- Ways to watch: On CBS or buy tickets here.
