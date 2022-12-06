Denver Public Schools undecided on offering free student meals
Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to provide students with free meals, but the state's largest school district may not offer them.
Driving the news: Denver is undecided on whether to participate in the program created by the passage of Proposition FF, which makes free meals available to all students regardless of financial need.
- Douglas, Greeley-Evans, Sheridan and Littleton school districts also remain noncommittal, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat report.
- Brehan Riley, school nutrition director at the Colorado Department of Education, said many districts are interested but "want to understand it a little bit better."
By the numbers: The majority of the two dozen districts surveyed say they plan to offer the program, including Jefferson County, Aurora, Adams 12 and Cherry Creek.
Catch up quick: The $100 million Health School Meals for All program won voter approval in November with 57% of the vote statewide. In Denver, it passed with 72% support.
- It is funded by a tax increase on Colorado taxpayers with gross incomes of $300,000 or more.
Between the lines: In the first two years of the pandemic, when federal aid made free meals available to all students, Jefferson County saw a 30% increase and Boulder a 40% boost in orders. In Aurora, it rose about 10%.
What they're saying: "We reach those families that just need that extra help," says Beth Wallace, Jefferson County's director of food and nutrition services. "They may not qualify for free and reduced [meals], but they're working families that struggle to make all the ends meet."
Go deeper with our partners at Chalkbeat
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.