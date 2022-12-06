Breakfast is served to students who need it at Deane Elementary in Lakewood. Photo: RJ Sangosti/Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to provide students with free meals, but the state's largest school district may not offer them.

Driving the news: Denver is undecided on whether to participate in the program created by the passage of Proposition FF, which makes free meals available to all students regardless of financial need.

Douglas, Greeley-Evans, Sheridan and Littleton school districts also remain noncommittal, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat report.

Brehan Riley, school nutrition director at the Colorado Department of Education, said many districts are interested but "want to understand it a little bit better."

By the numbers: The majority of the two dozen districts surveyed say they plan to offer the program, including Jefferson County, Aurora, Adams 12 and Cherry Creek.

Catch up quick: The $100 million Health School Meals for All program won voter approval in November with 57% of the vote statewide. In Denver, it passed with 72% support.

It is funded by a tax increase on Colorado taxpayers with gross incomes of $300,000 or more.

Between the lines: In the first two years of the pandemic, when federal aid made free meals available to all students, Jefferson County saw a 30% increase and Boulder a 40% boost in orders. In Aurora, it rose about 10%.

What they're saying: "We reach those families that just need that extra help," says Beth Wallace, Jefferson County's director of food and nutrition services. "They may not qualify for free and reduced [meals], but they're working families that struggle to make all the ends meet."

