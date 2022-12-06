Data: AAA; Table: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Colorado and nationwide has dropped below its price before Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted oil markets earlier this year.

The statewide average for regular, unleaded fuel stood at $3.12 on Monday — 14 cents lower than a week ago and 29 cents less than in 2021, according to new AAA data.

By the numbers: The cheapest fuel is available in Greeley, where it averages $2.89. Denver and the Boulder areas are seeing prices near $3.03 a gallon as of Monday.

Zoom in: The Denver gas station with the lowest prices is Kum & Go at 450 S. Santa Fe Dr., where fuel is $2.09, according to GasBuddy, which tracks cheap gas prices.

The big picture: The cost to fuel up in Colorado sits below the national average of $3.40. By Christmas, it's possible that prices nationwide could dip below $3, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.