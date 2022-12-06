26 mins ago - News

Colorado gas prices are dropping

Alayna Alvarez
Data: AAA; Table: Alayna Alvarez/Axios
Data: AAA; Table: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Colorado and nationwide has dropped below its price before Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted oil markets earlier this year.

  • The statewide average for regular, unleaded fuel stood at $3.12 on Monday — 14 cents lower than a week ago and 29 cents less than in 2021, according to new AAA data.

By the numbers: The cheapest fuel is available in Greeley, where it averages $2.89. Denver and the Boulder areas are seeing prices near $3.03 a gallon as of Monday.

  • Zoom in: The Denver gas station with the lowest prices is Kum & Go at 450 S. Santa Fe Dr., where fuel is $2.09, according to GasBuddy, which tracks cheap gas prices.

The big picture: The cost to fuel up in Colorado sits below the national average of $3.40. By Christmas, it's possible that prices nationwide could dip below $3, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more