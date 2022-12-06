26 mins ago - News
Colorado gas prices are dropping
The average cost of a gallon of gas in Colorado and nationwide has dropped below its price before Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted oil markets earlier this year.
- The statewide average for regular, unleaded fuel stood at $3.12 on Monday — 14 cents lower than a week ago and 29 cents less than in 2021, according to new AAA data.
By the numbers: The cheapest fuel is available in Greeley, where it averages $2.89. Denver and the Boulder areas are seeing prices near $3.03 a gallon as of Monday.
- Zoom in: The Denver gas station with the lowest prices is Kum & Go at 450 S. Santa Fe Dr., where fuel is $2.09, according to GasBuddy, which tracks cheap gas prices.
The big picture: The cost to fuel up in Colorado sits below the national average of $3.40. By Christmas, it's possible that prices nationwide could dip below $3, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.
