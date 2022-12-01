People peruse the Denver Christkindlmarket at Civic Center Park on Nov. 18. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

'Tis the season for gift-buying. So why not skip the shipping and buy local?

Here are five holiday markets in Denver to add to your list:

Denver Christkindlmarket: Nov. 18-Dec. 23

Shop more than 30 local and international vendors with a beer in hand at this German-style holiday market, back for its 22nd year, in Civic Center Park.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market: Nov. 17-Dec. 24

Featuring 80-plus rotating local creators, this outdoor market is stocked with all your holiday gifting needs — plus a full bar and live music.

Aprés Ski Holiday Market: Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18

Browse unique jewelry, holiday cards and more at this European-inspired market, hosted in Dairy Block's heated alleyway.

Winterfest on South Pearl Street: Dec. 2-3

South Pearl Street will transform into a winter wonderland, featuring a holiday market with gift and food vendors, plus a hayride and photo ops with Santa himself.

Holiday Bazaar: Dec. 10-11