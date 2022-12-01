19 mins ago - News
5 holiday markets in Denver to put on your list
'Tis the season for gift-buying. So why not skip the shipping and buy local?
Here are five holiday markets in Denver to add to your list:
Denver Christkindlmarket: Nov. 18-Dec. 23
- Shop more than 30 local and international vendors with a beer in hand at this German-style holiday market, back for its 22nd year, in Civic Center Park.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market: Nov. 17-Dec. 24
- Featuring 80-plus rotating local creators, this outdoor market is stocked with all your holiday gifting needs — plus a full bar and live music.
Aprés Ski Holiday Market: Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18
- Browse unique jewelry, holiday cards and more at this European-inspired market, hosted in Dairy Block's heated alleyway.
Winterfest on South Pearl Street: Dec. 2-3
- South Pearl Street will transform into a winter wonderland, featuring a holiday market with gift and food vendors, plus a hayride and photo ops with Santa himself.
Holiday Bazaar: Dec. 10-11
- More than 70 vendors will be selling art, crafts and clothing at Belleview Station. Enjoy a heated beer garden, festive cocktails, live music and street food.
