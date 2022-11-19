2 hours ago - Things to Do
More terrain, restaurants and lifts: What's new at Colorado ski resorts
Colorado ski destinations are upping the ante when it comes dining and amenities this season, part of a broader strategy to create unique visitor experiences.
What they're saying: "Resorts are looking for ways to bring people on the mountain," says Sarah Beatty with Colorado Ski Country, an organization that represents 21 ski areas.
What to know: Many resorts used the pandemic to invest in new snowmaking equipment for better early-season coverage and upgraded ticket systems and visitor centers to get you on the mountain faster.
- Vail Resorts mountains also are pledging to limit the number of lift tickets sold on certain busy days after receiving bad reviews last season for overcrowded lifts and runs.
Here's a look at what's new this season:
- Arapahoe Basin is debuting a high-speed, six-person chairlift to replace the old Lenawee lift. At the top of the lift, you can find the new Steilhang restaurant serving German sausages, beer and pastries made with local ingredients.
- Breckenridge added a high-speed, four-person chair to replace the old Rip's Ride, making it easier to take laps on its beginner terrain.
- Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass revamped its Bumps restaurant into a new spot with an expanded bar and outdoor patio.
- Eldora is making it easier to park with the addition of 800 spaces. And once on the mountain, you'll find upgraded internet access, too.
- Howelsen Hill in Steamboat is showcasing a new tubing hill this season for those who don't want to click into skis.
- Loveland upgraded its Lift 6 with a new triple-chair that will make it faster to take laps.
- Steamboat made being a beginner skier more enjoyable with new terrain, a dedicated lift and two carpets. A new ice rink at the base will appeal to the family, and a food and drink hall will open mid-winter.
- Telluride added a high-speed, four-person lift at Chair 9 that cuts the lift time from 15 minutes to 7 minutes.
- Vail will spin its new Sun Down Lift, a four-person chair at the top of Wildwood that will make it easier to access the back bowls. The Game Creek Bowl lift also is new and now holds six people per chair, increasing capacity by 50%.
- Winter Park is opening expert terrain in the Cirque Territory and Mary Jane chutes that will offer pillow lines, cliffs and steeps.
