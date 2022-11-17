Christian Pulisic (10) of United States during a game between Uruguay and USMNT on June 5. Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Local watering holes are preparing to welcome fans with watch parties and drink specials for the FIFA World Cup, international soccer's biggest tournament.

Driving the news: The tournament kicks off on Sunday and runs until Dec. 18.

The first game will pit host-nation Qatar against Ecuador.

Between the lines: Adding to the excitement stateside is the U.S. Men's National Team's return to the global competition after failing to qualify in 2018.

The USMNT begins play against Wales on Monday. It will likely mark the World Cup debut for American star player Christian Pulisic.

Here are five places to watch the games in Denver — just keep in mind, the earliest games will start at 6am local time.

British Bulldog (2052 Stout St.)

This downtown mainstay will air all games, and is expecting such high turnout that it's designated the Ice House Tavern on Wynkoop as its "overflow" bar. A party shuttle between the two venues will be available.

This is the home of the official chapter of the American Outlaws, the diehard USMNT fan group.

Raices Brewing (2060 W. Colfax Ave.)

The Latino-owned brewery will tune into the games on multiple big screens starting Nov. 21. Breakfast and coffee will be available, and WiFi is provided on-site. Peyote Mexican Food trucks will park on-site.

DNVR Bar (2239 E. Colfax Ave.)

DNVR Bar has partnered with the Colorado Rapids to screen every World Cup game and will host watch parties for games featuring the USMNT and Mexico.

Stoney's Bar & Grill (1111 Lincoln St.)

This bar is partnering with Oskar Blues Brewery to host select games, including two of the USMNT's group stage games.

Draft specials will be available.

Abbey Tavern (5151 E Colfax Ave.)

This Irish pub will air USMNT games, and will open its doors for the game against Wales starting at 11:45 am.