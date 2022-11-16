1 hour ago - News

Meet Colorado's teacher of the year, a middle school band instructor

John Frank
Jimmy Day. Photo courtesy of Chalkbeat

This year's Colorado Teacher of the Year credits his own teachers for igniting his passion for music.

What he's saying: Jimmy Day, the band director at East Middle School in Aurora, says he had to skip band practice in school because he didn't have a ride home. His teacher noticed and offered to drive him, he tells Chalkbeat, our education reporting partner.

  • "I put the same energy into my students that I got from my band teachers in middle school through college. I am originally from Detroit. The band director at my middle school, Mrs. Knox, saw my potential to be a great instrumentalist. … At the time, I figured she was just being nice, but reflecting on it as an older person, I see that she saw me as an investment in her program, and she made sure to invest in me as well."

Zoom in: Day says his recipe for success is discipline.

  • "I teach discipline to the students by having non-negotiable rules, procedures and expectations. When they are in the classroom or in public, they are taught to look and act a certain way. When they practice or perform, there is a certain way they are expected to sound," he says.
  • "I build the morale of the students by setting them up for success. I give them attainable goals. In addition, I give them independent practice time to have some productive struggle. Their appreciation grows once they can figure it out."

Of note: He lists his favorite musicians as Denver's Earth, Wind and Fire. "Their energy and showmanship is what I enjoy and appreciate most," he says.

More from the interview

