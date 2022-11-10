This weekend in Denver offers a little fun for everyone.

Here are six events you won't want to miss:

🎅 Get ahead on holiday shopping at the Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $16.95 online; $17.50 at the door. Kids get in free.

🇺🇸 Honor local heroes at the 14th annual Denver Veterans Day Run on Saturday morning at Civic Center Park, featuring 5K and 10K races. Registration is $50-$55, and includes a race day T-shirt and finisher's medal.

🍾 The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa hosts its 34th annual Champagne Cascade on Saturday afternoon, when bubbly will flow down a two-story pyramid of more than 5,000 glasses. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado.

🏒 Watch the Colorado Avalanche take on the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night at Ball Arena. Tickets start at $65.

👠 Denver Fashion Week kicks off Saturday night at Sports Castle with a glamorous runway show spotlighting looks from top local designers. Tickets start at $40.

📚 Fiction Beer Company is teaming up with the Denver Public Library Friends Foundation on Saturday to host a book fair that captures the nostalgia from Scholastic fairs of yesteryear. Peyote Mexican Food Truck will be onsite.