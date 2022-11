This weekend in Denver offers a little fun for everyone.

Here are six events you won't want to miss:

🎠Get ahead on holiday shopping at the Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $16.95 online; $17.50 at the door. Kids get in free.

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Honor local heroes at the 14th annual Denver Veterans Day Run on Saturday morning at Civic Center Park, featuring 5K and 10K races. Registration is $50-$55, and includes a race day T-shirt and finisher's medal.

🍾 The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa hosts its 34th annual Champagne Cascade on Saturday afternoon, when bubbly will flow down a two-story pyramid of more than 5,000 glasses. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado.

πŸ’ Watch the Colorado Avalanche take on the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night at Ball Arena. Tickets start at $65.

πŸ‘ Denver Fashion Week kicks off Saturday night at Sports Castle with a glamorous runway show spotlighting looks from top local designers. Tickets start at $40.

πŸ“š Fiction Beer Company is teaming up with the Denver Public Library Friends Foundation on Saturday to host a book fair that captures the nostalgia from Scholastic fairs of yesteryear. Peyote Mexican Food Truck will be onsite.