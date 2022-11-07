How to protect your plants from frostbite this winter

It's time to put your garden to bed and brace for freezing temperatures.

Why it matters: Winterizing your garden can improve its soil quality and increase the chances of a bounty of fruits, vegetables and flowers in the seasons ahead.

Here are four tips for winterizing your garden, according to local experts:

✂️ Deadhead and prune back your perennials and spring-blooming shrubs. But hold off on trimming your trees and late-blooming shrubs until late winter or early spring to ensure they go dormant during wintertime.

🌱 Add mulch — and leave the old layer in place — to add nutrients to the soil and help the ground retain moisture. A fresh layer of mulch also helps your yard look tidier.

🧶 Wrap your plants with insulating materials such as burlap, plastic or fleece to keep out harsh elements.

💧 Continue to water your garden well until the ground freezes to ensure they stay hydrated.