More than most issues, education is a bright dividing line in the Colorado governor's race.

Gov. Jared Polis is running on his record of expanding kindergarten and preschool, as well as pumping more money into the classroom as the state saw record tax revenues.

GOP rival Heidi Ganahl wants parents to allocate per-pupil spending to the institution of their choice, embracing private school vouchers, competition and transparency.

Why it matters: How voters decide the race will have major impacts on the future of the state's education system, our partners at Chalkbeat write.

Zoom in: Polis sees universal preschool launching in 2023 at 10 hours a week as the answer to current challenges. He says it will save parents money and help improve the state's dismal test scores, albeit in the next generation of children.

He also emphasizes that he urged schools to reopen sooner than most states amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other side: Ganahl says the fact that 60% of Colorado students can't read, write or do math at grade level should disqualify Polis from another term.