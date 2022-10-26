Monkeypox concerns are waning in Colorado as cases fall

Colorado will no longer report data to the public about monkeypox outbreaks on a daily basis, state health officials announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Gov. Jared Polis' administration's shift to a weekly reporting schedule is a response to a steep slide in reported infections since levels spiked mid-summer.

By the numbers: 88 monkeypox cases were identified in September, a nearly 50% drop compared to the peak in August, state data shows. Just 22 cases have been confirmed this month as of Oct. 21.

Of the 334 total cases statewide, most of which have been in Denver, 46% of people were white. 35% were Hispanic.

What they're saying: The state's vaccine push is likely a key driver in lowering infection levels, health officials say. More than 21,000 doses have been administered in Colorado.

Those figures have been boosted in part by state health department officials' decision to expand vaccine eligibility in September to allow people access before exposure.

What's next: Colorado officials will begin publishing updates weekly, at 4pm on Wednesdays, to "capture and display meaningful trends," said Scott Bookman, director of the Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response.

Local health officials will also continue outreach about monkeypox to higher-risk populations, he said.

The big picture: Monkeypox outbreaks are slowing nationwide, from 440 cases a day in August to about 60 now — the lowest levels since June, NPR reports.

Yes, but: Health experts warn the disease remains a threat, and people should stay cautious.