The Denver City Council is requesting minor changes to Mayor Michael Hancock's proposed 2023 budget, asking for $17.5 million in additional money for several projects.

Why it matters: The council has the final say on the city's budget, though it uses the mayor's $1.66 billion proposal as a starting point to determine the city's spending.

The adjustments show how the council thinks the city's money should be spent.

Details: In a letter sent to Hancock on Monday, council members said they had several funding priorities they would like the budget to reflect, including improving community engagement and service for the public.

By the numbers: The largest modifications relate to the city's streets:

$8.8 million for designing and building stoplights in each of the 11 council districts;

$2.2 million to pay for flashing pedestrian crosswalk signs in each district.

Of note: Most of the proposed tweaks have support from a super majority of council members, meaning nine or more of the 13 members can override a mayoral veto.

One item — spending $4 million for improvements to four library branches — has a simple majority, meaning at least seven council members support it.

Between the lines: Some adjustments include details about where the money should be diverted from, while others don't specify how they will be paid, council spokesperson Robert Austin told Axios Denver.

What's next: The council will host a public hearing on proposed changes Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m.