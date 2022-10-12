Landmark application filed for architect's Cherry Creek home
Three Denver residents filed an application in late September to preserve the home of a noted local architect in the Cherry Creek neighborhood.
Why it matters: The landmark designation is opposed by the property owner, Denver-based Mag Builders, who filed a demolition application with the city's planning office in July.
- The property owners want to tear down the structure at 401 N. Madison St., and build two duplexes.
Catch up quick: The residence is an example of late modern architectural style, with its horizontally oriented design, lack of ornaments and large, angled windows meant to capture sunlight, according to a staff report from the city's planning office.
- The home, designed by Denver-based architect Richard Crowther for himself and his wife, meets the criteria for preservation, according to a review from city planning staff. Crowther died in 2006.
What's next: Denver's Landmark Preservation Commission will make a recommendation on whether the application meets the city's preservation criteria and if it should be forwarded to City Council for final consideration, senior city planner Becca Dierschow told Axios Denver.
- The preservation commission's hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1 at 1pm.
