7 things to do in Denver this weekend | Oct. 6-9

Searching for things to do in Denver this weekend? We've got you covered.

🦒 The Denver Zoo is hosting an adults-only Oktoberfest party from 5-9pm tonight, featuring Bavarian bites, live music, beer from Great Divide and more. Tickets are $35 and include a beer voucher.

⛷️ Hear top ski execs reflect on rapid changes affecting the industry during a free virtual panel from 6-7pm today moderated by the Colorado Sun's outdoors and business writer Jason Blevins.

🎻 The Colorado Symphony teams up with the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado to perform Vivaldi's iconic "The Four Seasons" across three different Denver-area venues Oct. 7-9.

🕷️ Get in the Halloween spirit at the Butterfly Pavilion, which is unveiling more than 20 spider species from around the world in a special exhibit running from this Friday through Oct. 31. The exhibit is free with general admission.

📣 The Denver Womxn's March is slated for Saturday at the Colorado State Capitol, starting with a rally at 9am and followed by a march at 10am.

🎨 Watch an alley come to life in Denver's Golden Triangle at COLORCON on Saturday, when 10 artists will create large-scale murals while guests kick back to live music and cold drinks.

📷 Visit Leon Art Gallery Oct. 7-9 for Denverite Presents Denverite, an exhibit of local portraits taken since 2016 by Denverite's Kevin Beaty. A photobooth will be set up from noon-5pm Sunday.