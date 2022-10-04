Longmont company is part of emerging agrivoltaic industry
Farmers and researchers are experimenting with installing solar panels over active agricultural land in an emerging industry called agrivoltaics.
Why it matters: As the world seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels, solar power will indisputably be part of the post-carbon energy mix.
State of play: U.S. agrivoltaic pilot programs are afoot in Longmont, home to Jack's Solar Garden, which considers itself the country's largest commercially active site for agrivoltaics research.
How it works: Solar panels installed over farmers' crops generate electricity that can be sold to an energy supplier and fed into the power grid for community use.
- Crops that thrive in the shade — think leafy greens like kale and lettuce, or root vegetables such as radish and beets — are protected from harsh direct sunlight.
- Plants, meanwhile, naturally give off water vapor that can help cool solar panels from below, improving their efficiency.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.