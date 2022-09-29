58 mins ago - News

Denver woos big-name brands, including Virgin Hotels

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of two hands shaking with money shapes and textures surrounding them
Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

High-profile companies with stakes in cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and New York are making moves to Denver.

Why it matters: Globally recognized brands see Colorado's young and wealthy population, strong tourism draw and rapid development as indicators of a lucrative market.

Driving the news: Four prominent businesses recently announced plans to set up shop in the Centennial State.

What they're saying: "RiNo feels a lot like a New York neighborhood," Blue in Green co-owner Geoffrey Chorbajian told BusinessDen. "There's graffiti and art everywhere, breweries … and a lot of things in that area that speak to who we are."

  • "Denver is definitely an up-and-coming city that we've been eager to enter into … it's a great gateway into the Rockies so we see it as a very promising market," Nikolai Ursin, corporate director of marketing at Virgin Hotels, told the Denver Business Journal.

The other side: Several parts of Denver — including its downtown corridor, where several of these companies are moving — have yet to rebound since the start of the pandemic.

  • Whether the arrivals of big-name brands revitalizes the area remains to be seen.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more