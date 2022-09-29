High-profile companies with stakes in cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and New York are making moves to Denver.

Why it matters: Globally recognized brands see Colorado's young and wealthy population, strong tourism draw and rapid development as indicators of a lucrative market.

Driving the news: Four prominent businesses recently announced plans to set up shop in the Centennial State.

British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Hotels brand selected Denver for its 10th property, with plans to open in 2025 as part of a 41-acre, mixed-use development.

Museum of Illusions, the largest chain of private museums worldwide, is coming to the 16th Street Mall in early 2023 as part of a nationwide expansion.

BrewDog, a Scotland-based brewery with roughly 150 locations globally, is opening its first U.S. franchise in Denver.

Blue in Green — a Japanese denim brand with a single location in New York City, which GQ listed in its "Top 100 Clothing Stores in the World" — is opening in RiNo.

What they're saying: "RiNo feels a lot like a New York neighborhood," Blue in Green co-owner Geoffrey Chorbajian told BusinessDen. "There's graffiti and art everywhere, breweries … and a lot of things in that area that speak to who we are."

"Denver is definitely an up-and-coming city that we've been eager to enter into … it's a great gateway into the Rockies so we see it as a very promising market," Nikolai Ursin, corporate director of marketing at Virgin Hotels, told the Denver Business Journal.

The other side: Several parts of Denver — including its downtown corridor, where several of these companies are moving — have yet to rebound since the start of the pandemic.