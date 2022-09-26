Have you ever gotten into an argument about where RiNo actually begins? Or which streets make up the East Colfax neighborhood?

We have! And if you're like us, you're going to love this neighborhood drawing game from Axios.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select Denver, then hit play!

You’ll get some instructions, and have a chance to draw five neighborhoods.

If you’re unfamiliar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we’ll choose a different one for you to draw.

At the end, compare your answers to the average of other Axios Denver readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.

1 cool thing: Axios Denver members got exclusive access to this game last week.