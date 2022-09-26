1 hour ago - News

Play this game to draw Denver neighborhoods and test your knowledge

Will Chase
Illustration: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Have you ever gotten into an argument about where RiNo actually begins? Or which streets make up the East Colfax neighborhood?

  • We have! And if you're like us, you're going to love this neighborhood drawing game from Axios.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select Denver, then hit play!

  • You’ll get some instructions, and have a chance to draw five neighborhoods.
  • If you’re unfamiliar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we’ll choose a different one for you to draw.
  • At the end, compare your answers to the average of other Axios Denver readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.

