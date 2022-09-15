1 hour ago - Food and Drink

What to do this weekend: 🍺 Oktoberfest edition

John Frank
Wynkoop's Oktoberfest is today. Photo courtesy of Wynkoop Brewing.
Wynkoop's Oktoberfest is today. Photo courtesy of Wynkoop Brewing.

The official Oktoberfest beer bacchanal opens Saturday in Munich, Germany — but you won't have to travel to be part of the celebration.

What to know: More than a dozen local breweries and restaurants are hosting their own parties for the celebration that runs through Oct. 3.

  • Here are our top local festival picks:

Wynkoop Brewing in downtown Denver will hold its second-annual Kooptoberfest today starting at 6pm. The brewery is tapping four different beers, including its Festbier, the traditional style brewed for Oktoberfest in Germany.

  • Other beers include a dunkelweizen, hefeweizen and helles lager.

Denver Oktoberfest is the big party that draws lederhosen downtown. It runs Friday through Sunday and again Sept. 23-25, taking over 21st and Larimer streets with live music, stein-hoisting contests and food.

  • Breckenridge and Spaten are on tap. Entry is free.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus shows its German lager-making prowess all year, but its Märzen is one beer you can't miss. The party starts at noon Saturday with ax throwing, music and more. It's free but a VIP package is $65.

Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora will host its Docktoberfest Party at 11am Saturday with a 1pm show from the Pollkanauts. Festbier and Märzen will hit the taps.

Holidaily in Golden is offering a 100% gluten-free Oktoberfest — whether in beer form or soft pretzels, thanks to its food vendors. It starts at noon Saturday.

Left Hand Brewing's long-running Oktoberfest party will take place at its new outdoor beer garden Sept. 23-24 in Longmont. Expect music, contests, food and the brewery's amazing Märzen lager.

Related: A guide to Marzen, Oktoberfest and the best beers

