The official Oktoberfest beer bacchanal opens Saturday in Munich, Germany — but you won't have to travel to be part of the celebration.

What to know: More than a dozen local breweries and restaurants are hosting their own parties for the celebration that runs through Oct. 3.

Here are our top local festival picks:

Wynkoop Brewing in downtown Denver will hold its second-annual Kooptoberfest today starting at 6pm. The brewery is tapping four different beers, including its Festbier, the traditional style brewed for Oktoberfest in Germany.

Other beers include a dunkelweizen, hefeweizen and helles lager.

Denver Oktoberfest is the big party that draws lederhosen downtown. It runs Friday through Sunday and again Sept. 23-25, taking over 21st and Larimer streets with live music, stein-hoisting contests and food.

Breckenridge and Spaten are on tap. Entry is free.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus shows its German lager-making prowess all year, but its Märzen is one beer you can't miss. The party starts at noon Saturday with ax throwing, music and more. It's free but a VIP package is $65.

Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora will host its Docktoberfest Party at 11am Saturday with a 1pm show from the Pollkanauts. Festbier and Märzen will hit the taps.

Holidaily in Golden is offering a 100% gluten-free Oktoberfest — whether in beer form or soft pretzels, thanks to its food vendors. It starts at noon Saturday.

Left Hand Brewing's long-running Oktoberfest party will take place at its new outdoor beer garden Sept. 23-24 in Longmont. Expect music, contests, food and the brewery's amazing Märzen lager.

Tickets are $5 Friday and $15 Saturday.

