Colorado restaurants see reservations rise from pre-pandemic levels
Just in time for the Denver Food and Wine Festival this week, new data will give the restaurant industry a reason to toast.
State of play: For the first time, reservations booked through the OpenTable service exceeded pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period, according to figures from the company.
By the numbers: In Colorado, reservations are up 26% over 2019 numbers, and in Denver they increased 21%.
- Both exceeded the national growth.
