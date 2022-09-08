Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios Visuals

Just in time for the Denver Food and Wine Festival this week, new data will give the restaurant industry a reason to toast.

State of play: For the first time, reservations booked through the OpenTable service exceeded pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period, according to figures from the company.

By the numbers: In Colorado, reservations are up 26% over 2019 numbers, and in Denver they increased 21%.