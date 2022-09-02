Political Pulse: New poll is a test balloon in Denver mayor's race

It increasingly sounds like state Rep. Leslie Herod may run for mayor of Denver in 2023.

What's happening: This week, Denver voters received a poll asking a battery of questions testing messages about candidates — and nearly all of the questions described Herod, according to a copy obtained by Axios Denver.

In a few questions, the poll used dummy names (like candidate "Lewis") instead of Herod.

Details: One question gauging voter support read: "As Colorado's first LGBTQ African American state representative, [candidate] Lewis led the campaign to create Denver's mental health and addiction treatment program … [and] worked with police and protesters in 2020 to transform Colorado's approach to public safety."

Other questions tested talking points like "fights for people like me" and "puts results over politics."

The intrigue: It's unclear who commissioned the poll.

What she's saying: Herod told us she's aware of the poll, but did not pay for it.

As for whether she will run, Herod's remaining mum, but made clear she's interested.

The big picture: The poll also tested the favorability of other potential candidates, including council person Debbie Ortega,Walter Isenberg, Penfield Tate and Lisa Calderon.