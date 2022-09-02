Political Pulse: New poll is a test balloon in Denver mayor's race
It increasingly sounds like state Rep. Leslie Herod may run for mayor of Denver in 2023.
What's happening: This week, Denver voters received a poll asking a battery of questions testing messages about candidates — and nearly all of the questions described Herod, according to a copy obtained by Axios Denver.
- In a few questions, the poll used dummy names (like candidate "Lewis") instead of Herod.
Details: One question gauging voter support read: "As Colorado's first LGBTQ African American state representative, [candidate] Lewis led the campaign to create Denver's mental health and addiction treatment program … [and] worked with police and protesters in 2020 to transform Colorado's approach to public safety."
- Other questions tested talking points like "fights for people like me" and "puts results over politics."
The intrigue: It's unclear who commissioned the poll.
What she's saying: Herod told us she's aware of the poll, but did not pay for it.
- As for whether she will run, Herod's remaining mum, but made clear she's interested.
The big picture: The poll also tested the favorability of other potential candidates, including council person Debbie Ortega,Walter Isenberg, Penfield Tate and Lisa Calderon.
- The signature question, however, is this: "Do you want someone who has the same style of leadership as Mayor Michael Hancock or is it time for a change…"
