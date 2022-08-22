Denver's high housing costs make it a magnet for the wealthy

Denver is a new destination for the wealthy.

What's happening: The city's overpriced housing market, glitzy Cherry Creek shopping district, flush state coffers and $175 sushi menu are all signs of how the richest are "thriving" as the pandemic lifts, per Bloomberg.

The story features a Denver penthouse on the market for $12 million (with cryptocurrency as the preferred payment method), as well as Denver's seven tech "unicorn" startups.

What's more: Outside the city, the "fabulously wealthy" are buying ranches and large swaths of land in the West, the Washington Post reports.

Two of the biggest private landowners in the U.S. boast Colorado connections. John Malone, one of the state's richest people, ranks No. 2, and at No. 6 is the Kroenke family, which owns the Colorado Avalanche and Rapids, along with the Denver Nuggets.

The bottom line: This is how Denver's other half lives, apparently.