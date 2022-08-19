Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $625.5k

From traditional bungalows to an industrial loft, this week's collection of hot homes is packed with character.

Why we love it: An open layout 12.5-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and concrete columns give this LoDo loft an industrial feel.

Neighborhood: LoDo

LoDo Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 995 square feet

1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 995 square feet
Listed by: Lana Cordier at LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Lana Cordier at LIV Sotheby's International Realty Features: Parking, guest suite, dedicated desk space.

Why we love it: If you're on the hunt for a more unique home, perhaps a shrine-turned-luxury-condo might do the trick.

Neighborhood: Regis

Regis Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,431 square feet

1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,431 square feet
Listed by: Linda Kukulski Miller at Redfin

Linda Kukulski Miller at Redfin Features: Reserved parking and storage room, eat-in island, spacious layout.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This home's textured accent walls, light-filled dining room and private backyard earned this adorable bungalow a spot in this week's roundup.

Neighborhood: Platt Park

Platt Park Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,004 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,004 square feet
Listed by: Samantha Messmer at West and Main Homes Inc.

Samantha Messmer at West and Main Homes Inc. Features: Updated bathroom, walkable to breweries and restaurants, covered patio.

Photo by Jason Vaz/SuiteShot, courtesy of Samantha Messmer

Photo by Jason Vaz/SuiteShot, courtesy of Samantha Messmer

Why we love it: This three-bed packs a lot of charm, but the fenced-in yard with a pergola-covered patio looks especially dreamy.

Neighborhood: Congress Park

Congress Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,650 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,650 square feet
Listed by: Bret Weinstein at Guide Real Estate

Bret Weinstein at Guide Real Estate Features: Finished basement, curb appeal, built-ins.

Why we love it: I love when a home's entry sets the tone for the rest of this house. This one lets us know to expect original ornate crown moldings and other Victorian-inspired architectural details throughout.

Neighborhood: Country Club

Country Club Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2,466 square feet

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2,466 square feet
Listed by: Mary Ebel Decherd at Equity Colorado Real Estate

Mary Ebel Decherd at Equity Colorado Real Estate Features: Gracious front porch, early 20th century fireplace, two-car garage.

Photo courtesy of Mary Ebel Decherd

Photo courtesy of Mary Ebel Decherd, staging by Ziccardi Designs