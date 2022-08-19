1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $625.5k

Photo by Jason Vaz/SuiteShot, courtesy of Samantha Messmer
Photo by Jason Vaz/SuiteShot, courtesy of Samantha Messmer

From traditional bungalows to an industrial loft, this week's collection of hot homes is packed with character.

1301 Wazee St. Unit 2A — $625,500

Why we love it: An open layout 12.5-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and concrete columns give this LoDo loft an industrial feel.

  • Neighborhood: LoDo
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 995 square feet
  • Listed by: Lana Cordier at LIV Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: Parking, guest suite, dedicated desk space.
4625 W. 50th Ave. #103 — $649,990

Why we love it: If you're on the hunt for a more unique home, perhaps a shrine-turned-luxury-condo might do the trick.

  • Neighborhood: Regis
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,431 square feet
  • Listed by: Linda Kukulski Miller at Redfin
  • Features: Reserved parking and storage room, eat-in island, spacious layout.
4625 W. 50th Ave. #103
Photo courtesy of Redfin
4625 W. 50th Ave. #103 interior
Photo courtesy of Redfin
1745 S. Lincoln St. — $750,000

Why we love it: This home's textured accent walls, light-filled dining room and private backyard earned this adorable bungalow a spot in this week's roundup.

  • Neighborhood: Platt Park
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,004 square feet
  • Listed by: Samantha Messmer at West and Main Homes Inc.
  • Features: Updated bathroom, walkable to breweries and restaurants, covered patio.
1745 S. Lincoln St. front
Photo by Jason Vaz/SuiteShot, courtesy of Samantha Messmer
1745 S. Lincoln St. living room
Photo by Jason Vaz/SuiteShot, courtesy of Samantha Messmer
1268 Harrison St. — $775,000

Why we love it: This three-bed packs a lot of charm, but the fenced-in yard with a pergola-covered patio looks especially dreamy.

  • Neighborhood: Congress Park
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,650 square feet
  • Listed by: Bret Weinstein at Guide Real Estate
  • Features: Finished basement, curb appeal, built-ins.
458 N. Downing St. — $1,050,000

Why we love it: I love when a home's entry sets the tone for the rest of this house. This one lets us know to expect original ornate crown moldings and other Victorian-inspired architectural details throughout.

  • Neighborhood: Country Club
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2,466 square feet
  • Listed by: Mary Ebel Decherd at Equity Colorado Real Estate
  • Features: Gracious front porch, early 20th century fireplace, two-car garage.
458 N Downing St. bungalow exterior
Photo courtesy of Mary Ebel Decherd
458 N Downing St. bungalow entrance
Photo courtesy of Mary Ebel Decherd, staging by Ziccardi Designs
458 N Downing St. bungalow living room
Photo courtesy of Mary Ebel Decherd, staging by Ziccardi Designs
