Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $625.5k
From traditional bungalows to an industrial loft, this week's collection of hot homes is packed with character.
1301 Wazee St. Unit 2A — $625,500
Why we love it: An open layout 12.5-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and concrete columns give this LoDo loft an industrial feel.
- Neighborhood: LoDo
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 995 square feet
- Listed by: Lana Cordier at LIV Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Parking, guest suite, dedicated desk space.
4625 W. 50th Ave. #103 — $649,990
Why we love it: If you're on the hunt for a more unique home, perhaps a shrine-turned-luxury-condo might do the trick.
- Neighborhood: Regis
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,431 square feet
- Listed by: Linda Kukulski Miller at Redfin
- Features: Reserved parking and storage room, eat-in island, spacious layout.
1745 S. Lincoln St. — $750,000
Why we love it: This home's textured accent walls, light-filled dining room and private backyard earned this adorable bungalow a spot in this week's roundup.
- Neighborhood: Platt Park
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,004 square feet
- Listed by: Samantha Messmer at West and Main Homes Inc.
- Features: Updated bathroom, walkable to breweries and restaurants, covered patio.
1268 Harrison St. — $775,000
Why we love it: This three-bed packs a lot of charm, but the fenced-in yard with a pergola-covered patio looks especially dreamy.
- Neighborhood: Congress Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,650 square feet
- Listed by: Bret Weinstein at Guide Real Estate
- Features: Finished basement, curb appeal, built-ins.
458 N. Downing St. — $1,050,000
Why we love it: I love when a home's entry sets the tone for the rest of this house. This one lets us know to expect original ornate crown moldings and other Victorian-inspired architectural details throughout.
- Neighborhood: Country Club
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2,466 square feet
- Listed by: Mary Ebel Decherd at Equity Colorado Real Estate
- Features: Gracious front porch, early 20th century fireplace, two-car garage.
