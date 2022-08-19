1 hour ago - News

Denver International Airport's check-in counters are moving

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of an airport check-in sign with a happy face
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As if finding your way around Denver International Airport wasn't complicated enough, even more twists and turns are now required to get where you're going.

What's happening: Through October, airline check-in counters previously located at the far northwest and northeast ends of the Jeppesen Terminal will be moved to the south end of Level 6, on either the east or west sides.

  • Airport officials say the changes are necessary to accommodate ongoing construction of the Great Hall Project, which won't be completed until at least 2028.

Be smart: The relocations will take place sporadically over the next two months, so be sure to double-check your flight's terminal before heading out of town.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more