Denver International Airport's check-in counters are moving

As if finding your way around Denver International Airport wasn't complicated enough, even more twists and turns are now required to get where you're going.

What's happening: Through October, airline check-in counters previously located at the far northwest and northeast ends of the Jeppesen Terminal will be moved to the south end of Level 6, on either the east or west sides.

Airport officials say the changes are necessary to accommodate ongoing construction of the Great Hall Project, which won't be completed until at least 2028.

Be smart: The relocations will take place sporadically over the next two months, so be sure to double-check your flight's terminal before heading out of town.