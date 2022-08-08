1 hour ago - News
Limon sets new temperature record in July amid heat wave
The Eastern Plains town of Limon is one of 43 localities across the U.S. that set or tied their hottest July on record.
By the numbers: Limon's average temperature this July was 79.6° — well above its normal average of 75° — according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the Southeast Regional Climate Center.
Of note: Denver hit its second-hottest July on record with an average at 78° — just below the average of 78.9° from 2012.
The big picture: The bulk of the nation's unprecedented temperatures were in Texas, Axios found.
- Parts of the U.S. were engulfed by a heat wave last month, which broke hundreds of daily and monthly weather records and put more than over 100 million Americans under heat warnings and advisories for several days.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.