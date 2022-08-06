7 new Colorado craft breweries opening in 2022

More than a half-dozen new Colorado breweries started pouring beer in recent weeks or plan to open their doors by the end of the year.

Why it matters: In the face of economic headwinds, the craft beer industry continues to see opportunities as people return to taprooms in the post-pandemic times.

What to know: Here's a look at the new beer landscape.

Westbound & Down, the Idaho Springs-based beer maker, recently opened an outpost at Dairy Block in downtown Denver. It's a pop-up, but the brewery is hoping to make it permanent in 2023.

Brix Brew & Tap in downtown Greeley is now pouring under a new name, TightKnit Brewing. The owners say they wanted the name to reflect the way they operate.

What to watch: A handful of other breweries are preparing to open in coming months.

Cerebral Brewing — known for its hazy IPAs and decadent stouts — is getting close to brewing its first batch at its new location on Colfax Avenue in Aurora, a couple miles down the road from its Denver hub.

Second Dawn Brewing is under construction in an old auto body shop on Dayton Street near Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. Ross Koenigs, formerly at New Belgium in Fort Collins, tells us he's aiming for a November opening.

Public Offering Brewing is opening in October or November on South Broadway, making it the fifth brewery on the stretch. Founder Cody Higginbottom is an investment banker who started as a home brewer and earned a brewing certificate from Regis University, the Denver Post reports.

Rock Bottom's founders, who opened the landmark Walnut Brewery in Boulder, are back in the beer business with Boulder Social. The brewery and restaurant will take over the former Ska Street Brewstillery location.

German lager brewer Prost is planning to open a production facility and biergarten in the Northglenn Marketplace development as part of its goal to expand to national distribution. It's currently located in Denver's Lower Highland neighborhood.

The bottom line: Through a pint glass, the future looks golden.