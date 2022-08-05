1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Denver starting at $685k

Brianna Crane
10098 E. Ohio Ave. Photo courtesy of Lori Abbey

Great houses hit the market every week, but we think this bunch is especially swoon-worthy.

10098 E. Ohio Ave. — $685,000

Why we love it: The pitched warm wood ceiling and ample windows give this spacious home a mid-century feel.

  • Neighborhood: Park Forest
  • Realtor: Lori Abbey and Noah Schneider at Compass
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 3,107 square feet
  • Notable features: Multiple fireplaces, home gym, basement.
10098 E. Ohio Ave.
Photo courtesy of Lori Abbey
10098 E. Ohio Ave. living room
Photo courtesy of Lori Abbey
423 Oneida St. — $895,000

Why we love it: Something about a green kitchen always wins me over, and this sage galley is no exception.

  • Neighborhood: Hilltop
  • Realtor: Taylor Heslop at LIV Sotheby's International Realty
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,523 square feet
  • Notable features: Outdoor entertaining space, spa-like bath, modern three-sided fireplace.
1720 Wynkoop St. #213 — $899,000

Why we love it: This designer loft features an open modern kitchen with black cabinets, exposed wood shelves, geometric black-and-white backsplash and industrial-style pendant lights.

  • Neighborhood: LoDo
  • Realtor: Brigette L Modglin and Jay Modglin at Kentwood Real Estate City Properties
  • Specs: 1 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,525 square feet
  • Notable features: Iconic Streetcar Stables building, brick and beam architecture, in-unit washer/dryer.
1720 Wynkoop St. #213 kitchen
Photo courtesy of Brigette L Modglin
1720 Wynkoop St. #213 bathroom
Photo courtesy of Brigette L Modglin
1344 Eudora St. — $1,190,000

Why we love it: Newly remodeled, this five-bed includes an open designer kitchen, cool cable stair railing and stylish bathrooms.

  • Neighborhood: Mayfair/Hale
  • Realtor: Nancy Schaack at Redfin
  • Specs: 5 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,099 square feet
  • Notable features: Full bar, covered back patio and fenced-in yard, walkable to parks.
1344 Eudora St exterior
Photo courtesy of Redfin
1344 Eudora St. bathroom
Photo courtesy of Redfin
1344 Eudora St. covered patio
Photo courtesy of Redfin
