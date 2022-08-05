Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Denver starting at $685k
Great houses hit the market every week, but we think this bunch is especially swoon-worthy.
10098 E. Ohio Ave. — $685,000
Why we love it: The pitched warm wood ceiling and ample windows give this spacious home a mid-century feel.
- Neighborhood: Park Forest
- Realtor: Lori Abbey and Noah Schneider at Compass
- Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 3,107 square feet
- Notable features: Multiple fireplaces, home gym, basement.
423 Oneida St. — $895,000
Why we love it: Something about a green kitchen always wins me over, and this sage galley is no exception.
- Neighborhood: Hilltop
- Realtor: Taylor Heslop at LIV Sotheby's International Realty
- Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,523 square feet
- Notable features: Outdoor entertaining space, spa-like bath, modern three-sided fireplace.
1720 Wynkoop St. #213 — $899,000
Why we love it: This designer loft features an open modern kitchen with black cabinets, exposed wood shelves, geometric black-and-white backsplash and industrial-style pendant lights.
- Neighborhood: LoDo
- Realtor: Brigette L Modglin and Jay Modglin at Kentwood Real Estate City Properties
- Specs: 1 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,525 square feet
- Notable features: Iconic Streetcar Stables building, brick and beam architecture, in-unit washer/dryer.
1344 Eudora St. — $1,190,000
Why we love it: Newly remodeled, this five-bed includes an open designer kitchen, cool cable stair railing and stylish bathrooms.
- Neighborhood: Mayfair/Hale
- Realtor: Nancy Schaack at Redfin
- Specs: 5 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,099 square feet
- Notable features: Full bar, covered back patio and fenced-in yard, walkable to parks.
