Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Denver starting at $685k

Great houses hit the market every week, but we think this bunch is especially swoon-worthy.

Why we love it: The pitched warm wood ceiling and ample windows give this spacious home a mid-century feel.

Neighborhood: Park Forest

Park Forest Realtor: Lori Abbey and Noah Schneider at Compass

Lori Abbey and Noah Schneider at Compass Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 3,107 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 3,107 square feet Notable features: Multiple fireplaces, home gym, basement.

Photo courtesy of Lori Abbey

Why we love it: Something about a green kitchen always wins me over, and this sage galley is no exception.

Neighborhood: Hilltop

Hilltop Realtor: Taylor Heslop at LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Taylor Heslop at LIV Sotheby's International Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,523 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,523 square feet Notable features: Outdoor entertaining space, spa-like bath, modern three-sided fireplace.

Why we love it: This designer loft features an open modern kitchen with black cabinets, exposed wood shelves, geometric black-and-white backsplash and industrial-style pendant lights.

Neighborhood: LoDo

LoDo Realtor: Brigette L Modglin and Jay Modglin at Kentwood Real Estate City Properties

Brigette L Modglin and Jay Modglin at Kentwood Real Estate City Properties Specs: 1 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,525 square feet

1 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,525 square feet Notable features: Iconic Streetcar Stables building, brick and beam architecture, in-unit washer/dryer.

Photo courtesy of Brigette L Modglin

Why we love it: Newly remodeled, this five-bed includes an open designer kitchen, cool cable stair railing and stylish bathrooms.

Neighborhood: Mayfair/Hale

Mayfair/Hale Realtor: Nancy Schaack at Redfin

Nancy Schaack at Redfin Specs: 5 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,099 square feet

5 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,099 square feet Notable features: Full bar, covered back patio and fenced-in yard, walkable to parks.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

