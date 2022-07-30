29 mins ago - Things to Do
Grab your bike for this West Denver brewery tour
Bike four miles, visit four breweries and win a prize. That prize? You guessed it, free beer.
What to know: The West Denver Brewery Bike Loop is back. The monthly tour — each has its own theme — rolls out today from Hogshead Brewery.
- The tour visits Joyride, Odell and WestFax, where each beer is $1 off. Visit all four and you'll get a free beer coupon.
Why to go: The loop offers an interesting journey through the city's beer landscape.
- Hogshead, specializing in traditional English ales, is one of the city's best breweries, but too often overlooked.
- Joyride's rooftop patio is a quintessential Colorado beer experience.
- Odell is an experimental brewhouse for one of the state's all-star beer makers.
- WestFax is part of the new beer scene challenging all the rules.
Mark the calendar: The next organized rides are Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.
