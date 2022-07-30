Grab your bike for this West Denver brewery tour

Bike four miles, visit four breweries and win a prize. That prize? You guessed it, free beer.

What to know: The West Denver Brewery Bike Loop is back. The monthly tour — each has its own theme — rolls out today from Hogshead Brewery.

The tour visits Joyride, Odell and WestFax, where each beer is $1 off. Visit all four and you'll get a free beer coupon.

Why to go: The loop offers an interesting journey through the city's beer landscape.

Hogshead, specializing in traditional English ales, is one of the city's best breweries, but too often overlooked.

Joyride's rooftop patio is a quintessential Colorado beer experience.

Odell is an experimental brewhouse for one of the state's all-star beer makers.

WestFax is part of the new beer scene challenging all the rules.

Mark the calendar: The next organized rides are Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.