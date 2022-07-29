1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $335K

2565 S. Newton St. Photo courtesy of Karen Dixon

From condos to mansions, here are a few houses that caught our eye this week.

2533 E. 11th Ave. #104 — $334,900

Why we love it: This cozy condo features arched doorways, stainless steel appliances and an updated bathroom.

  • Neighborhood: Congress Park
  • Realtor: John Stegner at Your Castle Real Estate Inc.
  • Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 663 square feet
  • Notable features: Exposed brick wall, large windows, beautiful kitchen.
2533 E. 11th Ave. #104 front of building
Photo courtesy of John Stegner
2533 E. 11th Ave. #104 interior
Photo courtesy of John Stegner
2565 S. Newton St. — $679,000

Why we love it: With its sleek kitchen, geometric windows and pitched ceilings, this house is a mid-century modern dream.

  • Neighborhood: Harvey Park
  • Realtor: Karen Dixon at Brokers Guild
  • Specs: 2 beds, 1 baths, 857 square feet
  • Notable features: Garage, outdoor living space, geometric kitchen backsplash.
2565 S. Newton St.
Photo courtesy of Karen Dixon
2565 S. Newton St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Karen Dixon
2565 S. Newton St. outside
Photo courtesy of Karen Dixon
1375 Perry St. — $899,000

Why we love it: If you're a fan of farmhouse style, this bungalow — featuring shiplap walls and sliding barn doors — might be for you.

  • Neighborhood: West Colfax
  • Realtor: Katharine Jones at Brokers Guild
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.25 baths, 2,314 square feet
  • Notable features: Gracious front porch, open living area, lush backyard.
3397 W. 23rd Ave. — $1,590,000

Why we love it: Modern, spacious and filled with high-end finishes, this townhouse lives like a luxury single-family home.

  • Neighborhood: Sloans Lake
  • Realtor: Linda Kukulski Miller at Redfin
  • Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,562 square feet
  • Notable features: Multiple outdoor spaces, two garages, rooftop terrace.
3397 W. 23rd Ave.
Photo courtesy of Redfin
3397 W. 23rd Ave. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Redfin
3109 E. Warren Ave. — $3,750,000

Why we love it: Expansive porches, charming built-ins, two kitchen islands and a wine fridge are just a few highlights.

  • Neighborhood: Observatory Park
  • Realtor: Linda Sease at Berkshire Hathaway
  • Specs: 4 beds, 3.25 baths, 5,176 square feet
  • Notable features: Home gym, luxurious interiors, outdoor entertaining space.
