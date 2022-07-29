From condos to mansions, here are a few houses that caught our eye this week.

Why we love it: This cozy condo features arched doorways, stainless steel appliances and an updated bathroom.

Neighborhood: Congress Park

Congress Park

1 bed, 1 bath, 663 square feet

1 bed, 1 bath, 663 square feet Notable features: Exposed brick wall, large windows, beautiful kitchen.

Why we love it: With its sleek kitchen, geometric windows and pitched ceilings, this house is a mid-century modern dream.

Neighborhood: Harvey Park

Harvey Park

2 beds, 1 baths, 857 square feet

2 beds, 1 baths, 857 square feet Notable features: Garage, outdoor living space, geometric kitchen backsplash.

Why we love it: If you're a fan of farmhouse style, this bungalow — featuring shiplap walls and sliding barn doors — might be for you.

Neighborhood: West Colfax

West Colfax

3 beds, 2.25 baths, 2,314 square feet

3 beds, 2.25 baths, 2,314 square feet Notable features: Gracious front porch, open living area, lush backyard.

Why we love it: Modern, spacious and filled with high-end finishes, this townhouse lives like a luxury single-family home.

Neighborhood: Sloans Lake

Sloans Lake

4 beds, 4 baths, 3,562 square feet

4 beds, 4 baths, 3,562 square feet Notable features: Multiple outdoor spaces, two garages, rooftop terrace.

Why we love it: Expansive porches, charming built-ins, two kitchen islands and a wine fridge are just a few highlights.