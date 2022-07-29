Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $335K
From condos to mansions, here are a few houses that caught our eye this week.
2533 E. 11th Ave. #104 — $334,900
Why we love it: This cozy condo features arched doorways, stainless steel appliances and an updated bathroom.
- Neighborhood: Congress Park
- Realtor: John Stegner at Your Castle Real Estate Inc.
- Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 663 square feet
- Notable features: Exposed brick wall, large windows, beautiful kitchen.
2565 S. Newton St. — $679,000
Why we love it: With its sleek kitchen, geometric windows and pitched ceilings, this house is a mid-century modern dream.
- Neighborhood: Harvey Park
- Realtor: Karen Dixon at Brokers Guild
- Specs: 2 beds, 1 baths, 857 square feet
- Notable features: Garage, outdoor living space, geometric kitchen backsplash.
1375 Perry St. — $899,000
Why we love it: If you're a fan of farmhouse style, this bungalow — featuring shiplap walls and sliding barn doors — might be for you.
- Neighborhood: West Colfax
- Realtor: Katharine Jones at Brokers Guild
- Specs: 3 beds, 2.25 baths, 2,314 square feet
- Notable features: Gracious front porch, open living area, lush backyard.
3397 W. 23rd Ave. — $1,590,000
Why we love it: Modern, spacious and filled with high-end finishes, this townhouse lives like a luxury single-family home.
- Neighborhood: Sloans Lake
- Realtor: Linda Kukulski Miller at Redfin
- Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,562 square feet
- Notable features: Multiple outdoor spaces, two garages, rooftop terrace.
3109 E. Warren Ave. — $3,750,000
Why we love it: Expansive porches, charming built-ins, two kitchen islands and a wine fridge are just a few highlights.
- Neighborhood: Observatory Park
- Realtor: Linda Sease at Berkshire Hathaway
- Specs: 4 beds, 3.25 baths, 5,176 square feet
- Notable features: Home gym, luxurious interiors, outdoor entertaining space.
