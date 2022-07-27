19 mins ago - News

Denver community leader's death raises alarms about crime response

Alayna Alvarez
A neighborhood leader's death by a stray bullet is focusing attention on crime rates in high-poverty, underserved areas.

Driving the news: The focus is the East Colfax neighborhood, one of the city's most diverse areas and among Denver's crime hot spots.

  • The neighborhood has experienced four shooting deaths this year, the Denver Post reports.
  • At least three aggravated assaults involving firearms have occurred since July 10.

What's happening: Neighborhood leaders and city council member Amanda Sawyer will meet Wednesday with local law enforcement officials to demand accountability for failing to keep their community safe.

Zoom in: On July 15, Ma Kaing — a community leader and board member of the East Colfax Neighborhood Association — was fatally shot by an errant bullet while unloading groceries in front of her apartment building after working at her family's restaurant.

  • Now her loved ones, and the neighborhood, are wondering why more wasn't done to stop violence in the area where community members said they felt under siege.
  • Police received reports about shots fired in the area the night before and the department said it increased patrols, but residents suggested it was too little too late.
  • In addition, questions are mounting about 911's response after numerous calls were reportedly made — but many were dropped or rerouted between Denver and Aurora police departments, delaying paramedic response time.

What they're saying: Neighbors fear for their safety and share frustration with police.

  • "It's dangerous," Levon Lylas, a friend of Kaing, told Fox31. "A lot of violence, gunshots, gang activity — but there are good people here too, and Ma was one of those people."
