Denver community leader's death raises alarms about crime response

A neighborhood leader's death by a stray bullet is focusing attention on crime rates in high-poverty, underserved areas.

Driving the news: The focus is the East Colfax neighborhood, one of the city's most diverse areas and among Denver's crime hot spots.

The neighborhood has experienced four shooting deaths this year, the Denver Post reports.

At least three aggravated assaults involving firearms have occurred since July 10.

What's happening: Neighborhood leaders and city council member Amanda Sawyer will meet Wednesday with local law enforcement officials to demand accountability for failing to keep their community safe.

Zoom in: On July 15, Ma Kaing — a community leader and board member of the East Colfax Neighborhood Association — was fatally shot by an errant bullet while unloading groceries in front of her apartment building after working at her family's restaurant.

Now her loved ones, and the neighborhood, are wondering why more wasn't done to stop violence in the area where community members said they felt under siege.

Police received reports about shots fired in the area the night before and the department said it increased patrols, but residents suggested it was too little too late.

In addition, questions are mounting about 911's response after numerous calls were reportedly made — but many were dropped or rerouted between Denver and Aurora police departments, delaying paramedic response time.

What they're saying: Neighbors fear for their safety and share frustration with police.