Colorado Rockies attendance plummets to start 2022 season

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

The Colorado Rockies attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year — in the red.

Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.

By the numbers: The Coors Field stands — which fit 50,000 fans — are 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th largest decline in the league.

One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th worst.

The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.

A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.

What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.

