🕺 Get your groove on at the Global Dance Festival this Friday and Saturday night at Empower Field, where dozens of DJs and artists will perform across multiple stages.

🦪 If you're up for a short drive, The Golden Mill is throwing a "Reggae on the Creek" party Friday evening, featuring oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktails, wine tastings and a live DJ.

🍺 The annual Central Park Beer Fest returns Saturday evening with a variety of craft breweries, local food trucks and live music. Part of the proceeds benefit Pints for Prostates.

🇫🇷 Larimer Square is hosting A Taste of France through Sunday, spotlighting authentic French fare across a mix of free and ticketed events.

⛪ Join Our Lady of Mount Carmel Friday to Sunday for its 91st annual bazaar — one of the city's oldest. You can enjoy delicious Italian food, enter raffles, play bingo and more.

🎷 Enjoy the soothing sounds of the saxophone at City Park Jazz this Sunday, when thousands of Denverites come together for one of the best free concert series in the city.