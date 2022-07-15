6 things to do in Denver this weekend | July 15-17
🕺 Get your groove on at the Global Dance Festival this Friday and Saturday night at Empower Field, where dozens of DJs and artists will perform across multiple stages.
🦪 If you're up for a short drive, The Golden Mill is throwing a "Reggae on the Creek" party Friday evening, featuring oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktails, wine tastings and a live DJ.
🍺 The annual Central Park Beer Fest returns Saturday evening with a variety of craft breweries, local food trucks and live music. Part of the proceeds benefit Pints for Prostates.
🇫🇷 Larimer Square is hosting A Taste of France through Sunday, spotlighting authentic French fare across a mix of free and ticketed events.
⛪ Join Our Lady of Mount Carmel Friday to Sunday for its 91st annual bazaar — one of the city's oldest. You can enjoy delicious Italian food, enter raffles, play bingo and more.
🎷 Enjoy the soothing sounds of the saxophone at City Park Jazz this Sunday, when thousands of Denverites come together for one of the best free concert series in the city.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.