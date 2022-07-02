23 mins ago - News
How to celebrate July 4th in Denver — if that's your thing
It's America's birthday, and fireworks are expected to dazzle Denver skies all weekend.
Yes, but: The festivities come at a fraught time.
- Only 38% of adults say they're "extremely proud" to be American — a record low — according to a Gallup survey out this week.
- Some Americans are even flying their flags upside-down to symbolize a country in distress in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Still, if you're looking for ways to celebrate — or just enjoy a shimmery show — here are a handful of happenings for some Fourth of July fun this weekend.
- Coors Field is hosting a fireworks show tonight following the Colorado Rockies' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- If you can't make it to the game but still want to scope out the sparkles in the sky, head to the rooftop of Avanti Food & Beverage for some of the best views of Coors Field fireworks. Drink specials will also be available all weekend.
- On Sunday, Elitch Gardens will light up the downtown Denver skyline after the amusement park closes at 9pm.
- Civic Center Park hosts Independence Eve on Sunday, featuring performances from the Colorado Symphony and other artists, as well as a gathering of food trucks and a fireworks show with a finale "unlike any other show in the country."
- Larimer Square is hosting watch parties this Saturday and Sunday, with live music, face painting, caricature artists, a scavenger hunt and more.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.