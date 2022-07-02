23 mins ago - News

How to celebrate July 4th in Denver — if that's your thing

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of three bursts of fireworks, the last one in the shape of a shrug emoji.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's America's birthday, and fireworks are expected to dazzle Denver skies all weekend.

Yes, but: The festivities come at a fraught time.

Still, if you're looking for ways to celebrate — or just enjoy a shimmery show — here are a handful of happenings for some Fourth of July fun this weekend.

  • Coors Field is hosting a fireworks show tonight following the Colorado Rockies' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • If you can't make it to the game but still want to scope out the sparkles in the sky, head to the rooftop of Avanti Food & Beverage for some of the best views of Coors Field fireworks. Drink specials will also be available all weekend.
  • On Sunday, Elitch Gardens will light up the downtown Denver skyline after the amusement park closes at 9pm.
  • Civic Center Park hosts Independence Eve on Sunday, featuring performances from the Colorado Symphony and other artists, as well as a gathering of food trucks and a fireworks show with a finale "unlike any other show in the country."
  • Larimer Square is hosting watch parties this Saturday and Sunday, with live music, face painting, caricature artists, a scavenger hunt and more.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more