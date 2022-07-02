It's America's birthday, and fireworks are expected to dazzle Denver skies all weekend.

Yes, but: The festivities come at a fraught time.

Only 38% of adults say they're "extremely proud" to be American — a record low — according to a Gallup survey out this week.

Some Americans are even flying their flags upside-down to symbolize a country in distress in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Still, if you're looking for ways to celebrate — or just enjoy a shimmery show — here are a handful of happenings for some Fourth of July fun this weekend.