Where to find fun beyond fireworks this weekend around Denver
In addition to all the Fourth of July fun this weekend, here are five other dazzling events to consider adding to your calendar.
🎨 The 31st annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival is back, bringing hundreds of artists together for a vibrant showcase featuring one-of-a-kind creations, live music and entertainment, and some of Denver's best food trucks.
🦸♀️ Pop culture enthusiasts are invited to Fan Expo Denver, a three-day celebration at the Colorado Convention Center. Attendees can check out a range of workshops, panels, vendors and cosplay.
🖼️ The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is offering admission for just one penny on Saturday as part of its free admission series on the first Saturday of each month.
🍺 River North Brewery's two taprooms are kicking off a series this weekend called "Say No to Beerflation," in which multiple beer options will be sold for $5 per pint all summer long.
🤠 A short drive from Denver, celebrate the 100th annual Greeley Stampede, where you can catch concerts, bullfighting, carnival rides and more through July 4.
