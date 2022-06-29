Epps take lead as Denver's House District 6 race flips
Attorney and activist Elisabeth Epps overtook Katie March on Wednesday evening in the race for House District 6 after the latest batch of preliminary numbers were made public.
Why it matters: The winner has an easy path to represent House District 6 — which spans east Denver to areas near downtown — and could shape the party's legislative agenda in the forthcoming year.
By the numbers: Epps led by 373 votes, per the latest numbers from Denver Elections.
- Denver Elections staff told Axios Denver on Wednesday evening it still isn't clear how many ballots are left to be counted.
- Epps trailed on Tuesday, with March ending the night at 11:30pm with a 34-vote lead.
What else: Wanda James took the lead over Johnnie Nguyen in the Democratic primary for CU Regent.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
