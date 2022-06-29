Attorney and activist Elisabeth Epps overtook Katie March on Wednesday evening in the race for House District 6 after the latest batch of preliminary numbers were made public.

Why it matters: The winner has an easy path to represent House District 6 — which spans east Denver to areas near downtown — and could shape the party's legislative agenda in the forthcoming year.

By the numbers: Epps led by 373 votes, per the latest numbers from Denver Elections.

Denver Elections staff told Axios Denver on Wednesday evening it still isn't clear how many ballots are left to be counted.

Epps trailed on Tuesday, with March ending the night at 11:30pm with a 34-vote lead.

What else: Wanda James took the lead over Johnnie Nguyen in the Democratic primary for CU Regent.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.