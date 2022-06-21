Time to ditch your car again. Bike to Work Day is here.

Why it matters: Cycling has health and environmental benefits you won't get from sitting in a driver's seat.

Details: Several businesses and organizations across the Denver metro are hosting events Wednesday.

You can find a full list online, but here are some highlights:

Start off with free pancakes from the Downtown Denver Partnership at (1515 Arapahoe St.) starting at 6:30am.

Grab some water and snacks outside Empower Field at Mile High (1701 Bryant St.) starting at 3pm.

Finally, pedal over to the Economist Apartments (1578 Humboldt St.) for live music, food and an 8pm screening of "The Birdcage."

The big picture: Denver ranked the 6th most bike-friendly city in the country, according to Anytime Estimate, which used federal data and Vision Zero information to come up with its rankings.

Yes, but: The report said only 0.8% of workers in the city commute regularly by bicycle.