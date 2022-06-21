44 mins ago - News

Colorado celebrates Bike to Work Day

Esteban L. Hernandez
A man rides his bike next to a car near Denver city hall.
A cyclist passes by the Denver City and County building on Bike to Work Day in 2017. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Time to ditch your car again. Bike to Work Day is here.

Why it matters: Cycling has health and environmental benefits you won't get from sitting in a driver's seat.

Details: Several businesses and organizations across the Denver metro are hosting events Wednesday.

You can find a full list online, but here are some highlights:

The big picture: Denver ranked the 6th most bike-friendly city in the country, according to Anytime Estimate, which used federal data and Vision Zero information to come up with its rankings.

Yes, but: The report said only 0.8% of workers in the city commute regularly by bicycle.

