Colorado celebrates Bike to Work Day
Time to ditch your car again. Bike to Work Day is here.
Why it matters: Cycling has health and environmental benefits you won't get from sitting in a driver's seat.
Details: Several businesses and organizations across the Denver metro are hosting events Wednesday.
You can find a full list online, but here are some highlights:
- Start off with free pancakes from the Downtown Denver Partnership at (1515 Arapahoe St.) starting at 6:30am.
- Grab some water and snacks outside Empower Field at Mile High (1701 Bryant St.) starting at 3pm.
- Finally, pedal over to the Economist Apartments (1578 Humboldt St.) for live music, food and an 8pm screening of "The Birdcage."
The big picture: Denver ranked the 6th most bike-friendly city in the country, according to Anytime Estimate, which used federal data and Vision Zero information to come up with its rankings.
Yes, but: The report said only 0.8% of workers in the city commute regularly by bicycle.
