Juneteenth Music Festival isn't the only celebration taking over town this weekend.

Here are three more to consider packing into your plans:

The Denver BBQ Festival: Back for its fourth year, this massive, meat-lovers' event runs all weekend at Empower Field at Mile High, featuring award-winning pitmasters and more than 30,000 pounds of pork ribs, brisket and more.

Brewsology Brewfest: Sip on some suds and explore the History Colorado Center after hours on Saturday, when nearly 40 breweries take over the space to showcase more than 100 historic beers crafted from ancient recipes — many of which will be exclusive to the event.

Big Queer Beerfest: Town Hall Collaborative in Denver's Arts District on Santa Fe is hosting more than 30 breweries to celebrate and raise awareness for Denver's LGBTQ+ community. 20% of drink sales will benefit nonprofits serving the city's queer community.