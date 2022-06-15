With tickets starting at a record $800 — and Denver making it easier than ever for restaurants and bars to host watch parties — get ready for gatherings near and far beyond Ball Arena.

Where to go: Here are five top spots to catch all the icy action for a fraction of the cost.

Sobo 151: This longstanding Czech bar and grill is decked out in hockey memorabilia, and serves dishes with names like "Zamboni," "Penalty Box" and "Game 7 Overtime."

Brooklyn's: Just 50 yards from Ball Arena, the space features two bars and plenty of high-definition TVs, and it fits 500 people for the perfect party atmosphere.

Society Sports & Spirits: This downtown joint may be snug, but it boasts 28 flat screens and three projectors, and is known as the official alumni bar of the Avalanche.

Blake Street Tavern: It's hard to beat the three bars, 65 TVs and sprawling outdoor spaces at this pub in the heart of Denver's Ballpark neighborhood.

Stoney's Bar & Grill: Both locations, in Capitol Hill and Uptown, offer buzzy atmospheres and dozens of TVs for top-notch views of games.

Of note: Supersized watch parties are planned for Tivoli Brewing Company, Chopper Circle outside Ball Arena and McGregor Square outside Coors Field.

The bottom line: Most Denver bars are bound to turn on the game, so you won't miss out no matter where you plan to plant yourself.