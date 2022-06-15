Like most competitions, the Stanley Cup Final is about more than just the game.

Why it matters: The victorious city and state get major bragging rights. (Tampa’s repeat hockey and football championships led to the nickname “Champa,” for example.)

Quick take: John has lived in both Tampa and Denver, and he argues it's barely a contest for which is the best.

Here's his city scorecard:

Best scenery: Continental Divide vs. St. Pete Beach

White sand is sticky. White-capped mountains are beautiful. Denver's landscape wins.

Best quarterback: Russell Wilson vs. Tom Brady

Brady's seven Super Bowl titles best Wilson's single ring … for now. Champa wins.

Best ballpark: Coors Field vs. Tropicana Field

The open-air stadium with its party deck and epic sunsets is far better than the claustrophobic dome. Denver all the way.

Best weather: 300 days of sunshine vs. 300 days of sunshine

Both claim the same number of sun-filled days, and it's a push when it comes to snow vs. humidity. Call it a draw.

Best state song: "Rocky Mountain High" by John Denver vs. Jimmy Buffet’s "Margaritaville"

The line that starts "friends around the campfire" easily tops "wasting away again." Denver for the win.

Iconic food: Denver omelet vs. a Cubano sandwich

Pork, ham, mustard, cheese and pickles — with Cuban bread — is everything you need. Tampa ekes out a win.

Best brewery: Bierstadt vs. Cigar City

The Denver beer scene is so diverse and strong that Tampa can't compete. A vote for the Mile High City.

Best parade: Western Stock Show vs. Gasparilla

The invasion of middle-aged adults dressed as pirates at Gasparilla, and the debauchery that follows, is actually a sight to see. Arrr, Tampa takes this one.

Best book: "On the Road" by Jack Kerouac vs. "Skinny Dip" by Carl Hiaasen

Kerouac's iconic descriptions of Colfax Avenue barely edge out Hiaasen's unmatchable humor. Read both, but Denver wins.

Best celebration song: "Chase the Sun" vs. "Goons"

Denver's song played after goals is so good that I could listen to it for three hours. Denver scores.

The bottom line: Tampa is a decent place to visit for a weekend, but Denver is where you want to live.