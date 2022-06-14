2 hours ago - Real Estate
A pleasingly posh pad in Denver
Step inside the elevator, hop off on the third floor and you've arrived — no hallway trek necessary.
Details: An exposed-brick condo in the Ballpark District — Unit #3B at 2000 Little Raven St. — just came on the market for $1.825 million. It's got Rocky Mountain views from its raised living room area, a slight step above this open-floor loft.
- The 2,452-square-foot space has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.
- The remodeled kitchen features matte-black granite backsplash.
- A hall runs along a curved wall leading to the primary bedroom and bathroom — complete with a Japanese soaking tub, for those too tired to stand in the the walk-in shower.
By the numbers: Usaj Realty broker associate Tori Bradley said the current owner made roughly $300,000 in upgrades, significantly updating the 122-year-old former flour mill building space while maintaining its historic charm.
