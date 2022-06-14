2 hours ago - Real Estate

A pleasingly posh pad in Denver

Esteban L. Hernandez
Inside 2000 Little Raven St. Unit #3B in Denver. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Step inside the elevator, hop off on the third floor and you've arrived — no hallway trek necessary.

Details: An exposed-brick condo in the Ballpark District — Unit #3B at 2000 Little Raven St. — just came on the market for $1.825 million. It's got Rocky Mountain views from its raised living room area, a slight step above this open-floor loft.

  • The 2,452-square-foot space has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.
  • The remodeled kitchen features matte-black granite backsplash.
  • A hall runs along a curved wall leading to the primary bedroom and bathroom — complete with a Japanese soaking tub, for those too tired to stand in the the walk-in shower.

By the numbers: Usaj Realty broker associate Tori Bradley said the current owner made roughly $300,000 in upgrades, significantly updating the 122-year-old former flour mill building space while maintaining its historic charm.

