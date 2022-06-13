What Denver will need for new trash pickup
With the pay-as-you-throw proposal moving forward, the city has work to do before the system becomes reality.
State of play: Denver residents currently don't directly pay for their trash pickup. The service is covered by the city's budget, which is funded by taxes. This change would be a fundamental shift for something most people use every day without considering its costs.
- The new system would give people three options, costing from $9 a month for the smallest bin up to $21 for the largest.
- The proposal would provide free composting and weekly recycling.
- The city's current system costs about $25 million a year.
By the numbers: To implement the new proposal, the city would need to add 15 trucks and 22 drivers.
- Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Nancy Khun said the new system would be rolled out in a phased approach starting in 2023.
What they're saying: Khun said the city is "confident" it can implement the proposal and expand collection services to help improve its trash diversion rate.
Yes, but: Some Denver City Council members, who will have the final say on the proposal, aren't convinced it's a good idea.
- "This is the wrong time to ask people for another $220 a year," council member Kevin Flynn told Axios Denver.
- Flynn doesn't support the proposal, and said a majority of his constituents in far southwest Denver don't either.
- Other council members believe the city needs to do a better job of informing the public.
What's next: The proposal will be up for a final City Council vote on June 27.
