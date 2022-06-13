What Denver will need for new trash pickup

With the pay-as-you-throw proposal moving forward, the city has work to do before the system becomes reality.

State of play: Denver residents currently don't directly pay for their trash pickup. The service is covered by the city's budget, which is funded by taxes. This change would be a fundamental shift for something most people use every day without considering its costs.

The new system would give people three options, costing from $9 a month for the smallest bin up to $21 for the largest.

The proposal would provide free composting and weekly recycling.

The city's current system costs about $25 million a year.

By the numbers: To implement the new proposal, the city would need to add 15 trucks and 22 drivers.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Nancy Khun said the new system would be rolled out in a phased approach starting in 2023.

What they're saying: Khun said the city is "confident" it can implement the proposal and expand collection services to help improve its trash diversion rate.

Yes, but: Some Denver City Council members, who will have the final say on the proposal, aren't convinced it's a good idea.

"This is the wrong time to ask people for another $220 a year," council member Kevin Flynn told Axios Denver.

Flynn doesn't support the proposal, and said a majority of his constituents in far southwest Denver don't either.

Other council members believe the city needs to do a better job of informing the public.

What's next: The proposal will be up for a final City Council vote on June 27.