The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot.

What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive.

Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider questioned whether the new ownership group will put winning above all else: "That's the legacy [Pat] Bowlen left behind. It's a mantle fans certainly hope [Rob] Walton and his group will pick up right away."

The sale gives Broncos fans license to dream. "Pro football's sleeping giant, snoozing for half a decade while the Bowlen kids threw lawyers and daggers at one another, has found its feet again," the Denver Post's Sean Keeler wrote

CBS Denver sports reporter Romi Bean points out that the team completed an off-season trifecta: new coach, new owner and a new quarterback.

Buzz: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, a diehard fan and former Broncos mascot, said in a statement to Axios Denver he was pleased to see the team settle on a new owner.

"Now the team can refocus on what’s most important — putting a Super Bowl-winning team on the field at Mile High," Hancock said in a statement.

Yes, but: Will the Broncos become a winning team after five straight losing seasons?

Quarterback Russell Wilson brings immediate legitimacy (he’s already a Super Bowl winner), but this team competes in the loaded AFC West. It may be home to the best NFL quarterback division ever.

Monday Night Football broadcaster Troy Aikman offered an optimistic outlook during a media call in May: "I expect them to have a good season, and a big part of that, of course, is because of Russell Wilson.”

The projected 53-man roster from BroncosWire includes a ton of familiar names, including Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton and Bradley Chubb.

Of note: Businesswoman Mellody Hobson, part of the new ownership group, will become the first Black woman to co-own an NFL franchise. Her husband is filmmaker George Lucas, best known for creating the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises.