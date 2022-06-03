🍻 Enjoy craft beers and live music at New Terrain Brewing's Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend in Golden, running Friday through Sunday.

🧘 Yoga in the Park returns Friday and Sunday at City Park, bringing together dozens of yogis for a free, hour-long, instructor-led class appropriate for all skill levels.

⚾ Peep the Colorado Rockies' new uniforms this weekend, as the team hosts the Atlanta Braves Friday through Sunday at Coors Field.

🎣 Grab a pole and some bait and celebrate Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual free fishing weekend on waters across the state both Saturday and Sunday.

🎷 Celebrate Denver's rich musical history at the Five Points Jazz Festival this Saturday on Welton Street, featuring roughly 50 bands, food trucks and more.

🌮 Speaking of festivals, Westword's Tacolandia returns to Civic Center Park on Saturday, featuring 40-plus restaurants with unlimited samples, multiple bars and lucha libre wrestling.

🖼️ Peruse the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver's myriad exhibitions for just one cent this Saturday for its monthly Penny Admission event.

🗑️ Denver Parks and Rec this Sunday morning is hosting a cleanup along the South Platte River Trail. RSVPs are required.

😋 Sandoitchi — a cult-followed, traveling kitchen from Texas focused on Japanese-style sandwiches — is hosting a two-week pop-up at Zeppelin Station through June 11 and will resume taking orders at 6pm Sunday. Act fast; they sell out almost instantly.