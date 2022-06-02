Colorado boosts search and rescue operations as calls for help soar
If you're lost or hurt in the backcountry, there's a good chance your rescuers are volunteers — ones with few legal protections who pay for their own gas and buy their own equipment.
Why it matters: The current system is not sustainable, and it's facing more pressure than ever with emergency calls increasing significantly as more people venture into the wilderness.
What's happening: A two-year effort to formalize the state's search and rescue operations reached a milestone Wednesday as the governor signed legislation to add $1 million to cover operation costs and provide civil liability for volunteer rescuers.
- The measure moves backcountry search and rescue efforts to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife division and allows them to increase the 25-cent fee for fishing, snowmobile and off-highway vehicle licenses to better fund its operations.
Between the lines: The revamp comes after two laws signed in 2021 and a task force report issued earlier this year shined a spotlight on shortcomings in the state's system.
- The report determined rescue volunteers donate about $17 million a year in time alone.
What they're saying: "We recognize that more people want to be in these incredible places and outdoors and we've got to have a way of making them safer," Carrie Hauser, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission chairperson, told the Colorado Sun earlier this year.
