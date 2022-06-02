Colorado boosts search and rescue operations as calls for help soar

If you're lost or hurt in the backcountry, there's a good chance your rescuers are volunteers — ones with few legal protections who pay for their own gas and buy their own equipment.

Why it matters: The current system is not sustainable, and it's facing more pressure than ever with emergency calls increasing significantly as more people venture into the wilderness.

What's happening: A two-year effort to formalize the state's search and rescue operations reached a milestone Wednesday as the governor signed legislation to add $1 million to cover operation costs and provide civil liability for volunteer rescuers.

The measure moves backcountry search and rescue efforts to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife division and allows them to increase the 25-cent fee for fishing, snowmobile and off-highway vehicle licenses to better fund its operations.

Between the lines: The revamp comes after two laws signed in 2021 and a task force report issued earlier this year shined a spotlight on shortcomings in the state's system.

The report determined rescue volunteers donate about $17 million a year in time alone.

What they're saying: "We recognize that more people want to be in these incredible places and outdoors and we've got to have a way of making them safer," Carrie Hauser, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission chairperson, told the Colorado Sun earlier this year.