Majority of Colorado congressional delegation banned from Russia

Most of Colorado's congressional delegation has been permanently banned from traveling to Russia, per a list published by the country's Foreign Ministry.

Details: The list — banning 963 American business leaders, activists, diplomats and policymakers from entering the country — was crafted as retribution against the U.S. for issuing sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

How it works: Russian President Vladimir Putin's travel restrictions appear to apply to a hodgepodge of people sitting on both sides of the aisle and from a variety of backgrounds.

On the list: The travel ban includes: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D) and U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert (R), Ken Buck (R), Diana DeGette (D), Doug Lamborn (R), Joe Neguse (D) and Ed Perlmutter (D).

Former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner (R) also is blacklisted.

The intrigue: U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D) and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D), who advocated for more weapons in Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv, are the only two Colorado Congress members excluded.

The big picture: The Russian Foreign Ministry's ban is a "largely symbolic move," the Washington Post reports.

What they're saying: "We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff," the Ministry said in a statement.